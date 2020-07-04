Cell tower planned in Elon dealt setback with denial recommendation

“Unfortunately, 64% of Virginia’s rural population lacks access to broadband, which many of us experienced during the last three months when we were educating from home or were fortunate enough to work from home,” Schweller said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “There’s plenty of room for improvement for broadband and the most efficient way to bring broadband to the most number of people is through wireless. This is a real benefit to the community that Verizon would like to provide.”

The tower’s location is 295 feet from the closest boundary line shared with the right-of-way of Phyllis Lea Drive.

Commission chairwoman Beverly Jones asked Freshour about his WiFi capabilities. “I’ve been home for 10 weeks now and I’ve been working fine, no problem,” he said, adding everyone he’s spoken to in the area stated they are not experiencing internet coverage issues.

Whitney Gregory, a resident of Phyllis Lea Drive, described the tower proposal as “destructive” and said she would rather see the county pursue investments in hardwired Internet upgrades rather than wireless.

Schweller said studies have shown wireless towers do not adversely affect property values and during dialogue with commissioner Michael Martineau said: “Every locale is different, that is true.”