Centra announced its plans Monday to design a new Labor & Delivery Unit, Mother/Baby Unit and Intensive Care Nursery located within the new five-story care tower at Lynchburg General Hospital (LGH).

“As our community grows, and develops, we want to grow and develop with it”, CEO and President Amy Carrier said a news release. “This facility will be specifically designed to serve the needs of today’s families and will incorporate best practices in facility design, care models and technology that will enhance Mother/Baby services for years to come.”

The Mother/Baby Services at LGH are expected to open by the fall of 2027 when the new care tower is estimated to be completed.

Virginia Baptist Hospital (VBH) has served the mothers of its community well for many decades. As one of Centra’s flagship locations, VBH will continue to be a vibrant campus and home to many of its services, the release said.

“As Centra embarks on this momentous journey of modernization and expansion, it remains steadfast in its commitment to the health and well-being of its community,” the release states. “By nurturing a patient-centric environment and leveraging state-of-the-art facilities, Centra aims to empower families while ensuring a bright future for the healthcare landscape of central Virginia.”