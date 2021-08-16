Centra announces vaccine requirement for employees

Centra Health will be requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, the provider announced Monday.

Officials said last week they were seriously considering a mandate, as new cases and hospitalizations have been on a sharp spike in recent weeks due to the more contagious and severe delta variant.

Centra will be providing updates to its hospitalization rates later this afternoon. Last week, there were 39 COVID-19 patients being treated at Lynchburg General Hospital and officials said about 60% of its workforce is vaccinated.

In its Monday announcement, Centra cited low vaccination rates in its catchment area, which includes Lynchburg, the surrounding counties and in and around Farmville, as a reason for requiring a shot. Between 36% and 42% of people in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties had been vaccinated as of Monday, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health.

As a significant employer in the area, Centra said its own vaccination rates “greatly impact the ability to limit community spread.”

Providers will need to receive their first dose of a vaccine by Oct. 1, the news release states. Centra will allow exemptions for “certain religious beliefs or medical conditions.”

