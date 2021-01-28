Centra CEO Mueller resigns

After just under two years heading up Centra Health, CEO Dr. Andy Mueller will be leaving the provider to take a new job in Maine this spring.

Mueller was named Centra's CEO in April 2019, coming from Charlotte, North Carolina as senior vice president of Novant Health's greater Charlotte market.

A news release from Centra on Thursday stated Mueller announced his resignation to its board on Tuesday and has taken a position with MaineHealth in Portland, Maine, as its CEO.

Centra’s board of directors will be working with “an outside executive recruitment firm” over the next few months to choose a replacement, according to the release.

Richard Tugman, an attorney and the current CEO of the Centra-owned Piedmont Community Health Plan, became interim president and CEO of Centra on Thursday, the release states.

“Mr. Tugman is a recognized leader who has developed strong relationships across the organization and with key community stakeholders,” Centra Board of Directors Chairman Amy Ray is quoted as saying in the release. “We are confident in his ability to move the organization forward in this time of transition.”

