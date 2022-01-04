 Skip to main content
Centra changes visitation policies

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital is shown in this Aug. 10 file photo. 

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance file

Centra on Tuesday announced changes to its hospital visitation policies, effective Thursday.

All Centra hospitals, which include Lynchburg General and Virginia Baptist hospitals locally, will limit visitors in inpatient spaces to one visitor at a time per adult patient. Professional doulas and clergy members are not included in the visitor count.

Visitation time will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors must be at least 16 years old, must not have COVID-19 symptoms, will be screened each time they enter a hospital facility, must wear a mask, and will be expected to comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a Centra news release.

"As most of you are aware, we are experiencing an increase in our COVID inpatient census. To put this into perspective, we have seen a steady increase in hospitalizations in the last several weeks and the current testing positivity rate is on the rise. This is also consistent with the amount of community spread the Virginia Department of Health is witnessing in our service areas," Centra said in the release.

As of Tuesday morning, Centra's Lynchburg General and Southside hospitals currently are treating 107 COVID-19 patients, 18 of whom are in the intensive care unit and 12 of those patients are on a ventilator. 

"With these increases, unfortunately, comes change. We understand the importance visitation has on both our patients and their families; however, the safety of our patients and Caregivers remain our top priority," Centra said in the release.

