Centra changes visitation policy amid declining COVID cases

As new COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Lynchburg and surrounding counties, Centra is amending its visitation policy at all its hospitals.

Beginning Monday, hospitalized patients can now have two visitors at a time in acute care facilities, though exceptions will be made during end-of-life care, the hospital system said in a news release Wednesday.

Visitation time will shift to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all Centra Hospitals, including Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals.

The visitors will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. All visitors will be screened each time they enter hospital facilities and they must wear a mask while in any Centra building.

"As a reminder, the pandemic is not over, so we must remain vigilant," the news release said. "We will continue to monitor our system-wide positivity rate and community impact to make future visitation decisions."

As of Wednesday morning, 54 patients COVID-19 were hospitalized in Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals — a significant decline from the more than 200 hospitalized about five weeks ago.