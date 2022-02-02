Centra changes visitor rules, says COVID-19 surge seems to have peaked

The recent surge in COVID-19 patients seems to have reached it peak from the omicron variant moving through the Lynchburg region, prompting the hospital system to amend its visitation rules.

As of Wednesday, Centra reported a total of 147 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — 123 at Lynchburg General Hospital, 18 at Southside Community and 6 at Bedford Memorial. Last week, the hospital system reached more than 200 patients at the three hospitals.

"It appears more definitive now that we have reached our peak census during the current COVID surge, driven by the Omicron variant. This peak occurred on January 25th, with the census at LGH/VBH cresting at 186. We have seen a very significant, consistent fall since then (over 60 patient total difference), which has been sustained for over 1 week," Centra said in a news release.

"While this is now allowing us to pivot towards de-escalating some of our COVID responses, we realize that we still have a very significant strain on all of our facilities and caregivers with continued high COVID patient volumes."

Out of the 147 patients hospitalized with COVID, 15 are in the intensive care unit, seven of whom are on ventilators.

With the number of COVID-positive patients declining, Centra officials said they will amend the visitation policy as of this Monday to allow patients to have one visitor 16 years of age or older at a time, and visiting hours will shift from 2 to 7 p.m. at all Centra hospitals.

Visitation will only be allowed if the visitor has no symptoms of COVID-19, wears a mask and is screened upon entry.

"We understand how important visitation is to our patients and their healing and feel it is safe to loosen these restrictions moving forward," Centra said in the news release. "We will continue to monitor our system-wide positivity rate and community impact to make future visitation decisions."

The Virginia Department of Health reported 84 confirmed new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Lynchburg, down from a high of 320 new confirmed cases set Jan. 8. The seven-day average of new cases per day stands at 102. Statewide, 6,678 cases were reported Wednesday, down from the statewide single-day record of 26,175 set Jan. 8.

In Lynchburg, 46.4% of the population is fully vaccinated and 21.9% have received a booster shot, according to the health department.

Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the city plus the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 48.3% to 52.3%.

Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.

Demand continues to be high for COVID-19 testing. Upcoming testing clinics include:

• 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Lynchburg Health Department at 307 Alleghany Ave. Rapid PCR and send off PCR are available.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Lynchburg Health Department at 307 Alleghany Ave. Rapid PCR and send off PCR are available.

Anyone in need of care is asked to visit centrahealth.com/where-go-care to determine options available on symptoms and geographical location to offset longer wait times and capacity challenges in the Emergency Department.