Centra completes renovation, expansion for pediatric center

Centra announced it has completed a multiyear $250,000 renovation and expansion project for the Pediatric Specialty Center at its Virginia Baptist Hospital.

According to a news release, the center opened Jan. 15 with more space for services, new furniture and a more modern, child-friendly appearance.

The Centra Foundation provided funding through its Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Fund and Beverly W. and Hampton O. Powell Endowment, established more than 30 years ago to support the needs of Virginia Baptist Hospital.

To support the project and fund, the Centra Foundation’s 2019 Miracle Ball raised more than $77,000, and Central Virginia Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members contributed through their annual #HelpKidsLiveBetter campaign.

“More children will be able to receive the specialized care they so desperately needed a space that is inviting and comfortable,” Kim Price, chief nursing officer for Virginia Baptist Hospital and Lynchburg General Hospital, said in the release. “The new space also allows for better collaboration among our Caregiver teams, which will lead to better outcomes. The changes help us create an all-around better experience for our pediatric patients and their families.”

