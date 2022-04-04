Centra eases visitation guidelines

With the continued decline in the number of COVID-positive patients in Centra Health facilities and within the regional communities, the health system said Monday it is loosening its visitation policy as of Wednesday.

Centra said in a news release it understands how important visitation is to patients and their healing, and officials feel it is safe to resume normal visitation across the Centra system.

In February, Centra restricted hospitalized patients to two visitors at a time in acute care facilities, though exceptions were to be made during end-of-life care.

While restrictions have been eased, visitors will be asked to follow these guidelines:

• Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, masks are required in all clinical/health care facilities and provided upon entry. This applies to all caregivers and visitors.

• All visitors must be healthy. Do not visit if you are feeling sick.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Some units and clinics may have more restrictive visitation policies based on limitations of unit/room size and vulnerable patients.

• Visitors of COVID-19-positive patients will be asked to wear personal protective equipment provided by the facility and will be limited to two visitors at a time. Further instructions will be provided upon entry.

Hospital visitation is as follows: Lynchburg General, Virginia Baptist and Bedford Memorial hospitals, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Southside Community Hospital, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Centra encourages visitors to check the website for current visitation guidelines before arriving at the hospital or medical facility.

"We will continue to monitor our system-wide positivity rate and community impact to make future visitation decisions," the release said.

