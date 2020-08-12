Centra gears up for potential coronavirus acceleration as school year approaches

Officials with Centra Health have seen COVID-19 hospitalizations plateau over the past few days but are preparing for a potential influx of patients in the future.

In the last two weeks, 19 more people have died of the disease at Lynchburg General Hospital, Centra’s main hub for treating COVID-19 patients in the region and those with the most acute emergency care needs. That brings the total of COVID-19-related deaths at the hospital to 37, up from 18 reported by the hospital two weeks ago, according to figures from Centra’s VP of Medical Affairs, Dr. Chris Lewis. Centra's Southside Hospital in Farmville has seen five deaths so far, but officials have said some patients at Southside in critical condition may have been transferred to LGH and died there.

Despite the increase in fatalities, Lewis said at a news conference Wednesday the number of hospitalizations has “leveled off somewhat” recently. As of Wednesday morning, LGH had 40 total COVID-19 patients: 30 of them in a designated unit, 10 in the ICU and six of those ICU patients on ventilators.

At the 336-bed facility, that means about 12% of the patients are there because of the coronavirus. Two weeks ago, there were 34 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.