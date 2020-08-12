Centra gears up for potential coronavirus acceleration as school year approaches

Officials with Centra Health have seen COVID-19 hospitalizations plateau over the past few days but are preparing for a potential influx of patients in the future.
In the last two weeks, 19 more people have died of the disease at Lynchburg General Hospital, Centra’s main hub for treating COVID-19 patients in the region and those with the most acute emergency care needs. That brings the total of COVID-19-related deaths at the hospital to 37, up from 18 reported by the hospital two weeks ago, according to figures from Centra’s VP of Medical Affairs, Dr. Chris Lewis. Centra's Southside Hospital in Farmville has seen five deaths so far, but officials have said some patients at Southside in critical condition may have been transferred to LGH and died there.
Despite the increase in fatalities, Lewis said at a news conference Wednesday the number of hospitalizations has “leveled off somewhat” recently. As of Wednesday morning, LGH had 40 total COVID-19 patients: 30 of them in a designated unit, 10 in the ICU and six of those ICU patients on ventilators.
At the 336-bed facility, that means about 12% of the patients are there because of the coronavirus. Two weeks ago, there were 34 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
Those numbers still don't match those reported by the Virginia Department of Health, but Lewis said Wednesday the figures will begin to align more in the near future.
Lynchburg General started seeing an increase in patients around late June, soon after the Virginia Department of Health reported steeply climbing numbers of positive tests in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.
“If we had continued to get more and more patients to the hospital that were ill and then becoming critically ill, it would have really strained our system into a very dangerous area,” Lewis said Wednesday.
There was a record high in the ICU of 20 COVID-19 patients in mid-July, and Lewis said the number of ICU patients has dropped over time. Now, the hospital has been able to separate back into two ICUs: one with 14 beds for COVID-19 patients and the other with nine beds for general use, “which has been extremely important to allow us to better take care and manage the ICU-level care of our general patients.”
Lewis and Centra CEO Dr. Andy Mueller said the plateau in cases can largely be attributed to better precautions taken in the area as more people wear masks and practice social distancing.
Yet with school and college openings just over the horizon, they said local spread of the virus could accelerate, and Centra is preparing for whatever might lie ahead.
Thus far, public schools in the area have chosen different plans for starting up the 2020-2021 school year.
Lynchburg City Schools will hold all classes virtually until October and Bedford County Public Schools are holding distanced daily classes for elementary students and primarily virtual classes for seventh grade students on up. Schools in Amherst, Appomattox and Campbell counties will have a blend of remote learning days and in-person learning days depending on students’ grade level and school. All schools are offering a completely virtual option.
Among institutions of higher education in the region, Sweet Briar College, which opened to students last week, has reported positive cases in three people on campus who are quarantining in isolation. University of Lynchburg reported one positive case of a staff member around late July and two positive cases among off-campus students last week.
Lewis said while symptoms of COVID-19 in youths are typically less pronounced, teachers and other school faculty will essentially be “frontline” workers at risk of contracting the disease.
“So we at Centra have stressed to these institutions, ‘If you are going to open, it’s got to be done as safely as possible,’” he said. “… It’s basically the focus on decreasing the risk as much as we can.”
Mueller said the provider is planning ahead for any acceleration of cases by bringing on new hires and contracted traveling nurses within the next month. He also said Centra is looking to bring in more physicians during the fall in anticipation of the return to schools.
“Again, we hope that that doesn’t change the rate of infection in the community, but we just need to be prepared in case it does," he said.
