Centra: Lynchburg General Hospital, employees 'severely strained' as delta surge mounts

With the number of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization in Lynchburg continuing to climb rapidly, health care providers are experiencing strain on par with that experienced at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic — and they’re concerned the situation could worsen.
Centra Health officials called a news conference Wednesday to report a recent overload of patients at Lynchburg General Hospital’s emergency department, with 72 people in the waiting room for “hours and hours” Monday night awaiting beds, according to Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Chris Lewis.
Though not all of them were COVID-19 patients, those numbers track with coronavirus spread and related hospitalizations that have spiked since around the beginning of the month, officials said.
According to Dr. Matt Foster, Centra’s chief physician executive, there were periods in June and July where no one was in the waiting room as the hospital had hardly any COVID-19 patients.
Monday night’s waiting room strain was the largest LGH has seen, and “we’ve been seeing more and more of this” at the emergency department as hospitalizations continue a sharp spike, Lewis said.
The hospital now has 70 COVID-19 patients, up from 45 about a week and a half ago, he reported. Out of those 70 patients, 14 are in the ICU and eight of those ICU patients are on ventilators. Six patients out of the 70 are vaccinated and almost no vaccinated patients have ended up in the ICU.
Centra, which covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties and the Farmville area with its hospitals, saw a record of 133 COVID-19 patients at LGH in January.
Though officials said Wednesday it’s unclear when the delta variant might peak, Lewis said some predictive models are “pretty ominous … and here we are toward the end of August, already severely strained.” One model from the University of Virginia predicts the Lynchburg metro area seeing a peak of new daily cases in mid-October that could meet or surpass those from January.
Patients coming in during the delta variant surge have been sicker and harder to treat than the patients coming in last year, health officials have said, while more young and otherwise healthy unvaccinated patients have developed severe symptoms.
Though it isn’t equipped to treat pediatric ICU patients, Lewis said Lynchburg General has treated some teenage COVID-19 patients.
Adapting to higher demands, the health provider has started operating under COVID-19 disaster staffing policies that send nurses and other caregivers wherever they’re needed at the hospital as they’re needed, Lewis said. The hospital’s pulmonary and oncology floors are now filled with COVID-19 patients and Centra has started to cancel some non-urgent surgeries, which might expand if conditions worsen.
“This is really an all-hands-on-deck situation here at Centra,” he said.
He asked people to “consider and think through if you truly need emergency-room-level care,” mentioning telehealth options and similarly strained urgent care facilities as alternatives.
Earlier this month, Centra announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all its employees that has been met with some backlash. About 40% of its 7,600-some employees were unvaccinated as of earlier this month, and Chief Transformation Officer Michael Elliott said Wednesday nine people have announced their resignation since the mandate, though those resignations aren’t effective yet.
That backlash reflects reluctance toward the vaccine in and around Lynchburg — just more than 40% of people in the area are fully vaccinated, compared to 56% of Virginians overall, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health.
Elliott said more than 1,000 employees have claimed they’re vaccinated since the mandate went out, and Centra will start internal vaccine clinics next week alongside future internal programs and events about vaccination.