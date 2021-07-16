Centra names new CEO

Centra Health will have a new CEO and president starting in early September, the provider announced Friday.

Amy Carrier had been working for Bon Secours since 2018, at first as chief operating officer and then six months later as Market President for the Bon Secours Hampton Roads Health System, according to her bio on Bon Secours’ website.

“Under her leadership, Bon Secours experienced considerable growth in both quality and safety metrics, as well as significant improvements in financial performance,” Centra stated in a Friday news release. “In addition, she has proven expertise in strategy, operations, service line development, and strong community relations”

She holds a B.A. in Labor Studies from Penn State and a Master’s of Business Administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, according to the news release.

She takes the place of Dr. Andy Mueller, who resigned in late January after just under two years with Centra. Richard Tugman, attorney and CEO of the Centra-owned Piedmont Community Health Plan, has been serving as Centra’s interim president and will return to his role once Carrier takes over.

