Centra now allowing one visitor per patient, with other conditions

Centra Health is now allowing patients at its facilities to have one visitor, as long as they abide by a list of requirements to ensure health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those visitors will still be screened and have their temperature taken before entering a facility, are expected to maintain social distance and are required to wear a mask, according to a Friday announcement. Visitors will also need to be 18 years old or older and remain in patient rooms, since waiting rooms remain closed.

The change went into effect at 6 p.m. Friday.

Visitor restrictions at Centra facilities started March 16, with a few exceptions for certain patients.

Certain facilities and units are still restricted to visitors: Centra's COVID-19 units, oncology units, the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, Virginia Baptist Hospital's adult and geriatric psychiatric units and any of Centra's nursing homes. Patients undergoing end of life care at Centra's facilities will still be allowed a visitor.

Centra is providing video call, phone call and note delivery services for patients and their loved ones, and officials will continue to "monitor this policy and will adapt as needed," Friday's announcement states.

