Centra nurse recognized as Nurse of the Year for work during pandemic

"I was so excited that she had won. What a honor to be singled out for your dedication and innovation not only in the year of the nurse amongst all the nurses in Virginia, but also during a global pandemic," Lyttle said in a emailed statement to The News & Advance.

Construction on the unit was partially completed in October and patients started using beds in early November. Mayberry said the unit, which currently has 18 beds, has remained full the entire time. When construction resumes, the number of beds in the unit will be doubled.

"With the COVID surge that we have seen any further construction is not possible because we need to utilize the space. Our executive team and construction planning team will revisit that once things level out a little bit," Mayberry said.

Despite her contributions being recognized with the annual award, Mayberry said it was a collaborative effort between different disciplines that brought the VAU to fruition.

Mayberry said the past roughly 10 months have been "personally exhausting" for her, but she mostly tries to focus on and support her colleagues. She also thanked the support of her family in helping her through the unprecedented challenges.