Centra is offering a new treatment option for individuals suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).

In partnership with Lynchburg Pulmonary Associates and Blue Ridge Ear, Nose & Throat, Centra’s Sleep Disorders Center now provides the Inspire Device as a treatment option for moderate to severe cases of OSA.

According to a news release, OSA, one of the most prevalent sleep disorders, occurs when breathing is obstructed during sleep. This results in recurrent arousals from sleep and decreased blood oxygen levels. OSA can manifest in various ways, from mild snoring to severe instances of breathing pauses hundreds of times per hour.

Common symptoms include daytime sleepiness, morning headaches and high blood pressure.

One well-known treatment option for OSA is the use of a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine which delivers constant air pressure through a hose and mask the individual wears while sleeping.

“Unlike traditional treatments such as the (CPAP) machines, which may not offer consistent benefits for some patients, the cutting-edge Inspire treatment offers a less intrusive alternative,” the release states.

Inspire provides relief by delivering mild stimulation to key airway muscles via a surgically implanted device.

In a same-day, outpatient procedure that typically lasts about two hours, the Inspire device is implanted beneath the skin in the chest area. Following the implantation, the device is fine-tuned to stimulate the motor nerve controlling the tongue, the release states.

Activation of the device, accomplished using a small remote, gently moves the tongue forward, preventing airway obstruction during sleep.

Patients who participated in a clinical trial for Inspire experienced significant reductions in sleep apnea events. One finding following the conclusion of the trial was “90% of bed partners reported soft or no snoring from their partner,” after the device was implanted, the release states.