Centra ordered to pay $600K to competitor from lawsuit around former Pathways Lodge

RUSTBURG — After a three-day trial, a jury determined Wednesday that Centra Health should pay $600,000 in damages to a competing health care provider that ran a drug addiction treatment center at what later became Centra’s Pathways Lodge in rural Amherst County.

Blackberry Ridge was founded in 2011 and opened residential drug treatment services in a log cabin-style facility it began leasing off of Earley Farm Road, in rural Amherst County, according to court documents. Caregivers there espoused the scenic setting, relaxed atmosphere and alternative therapy methods used, such as equine therapy and yoga.

Centra approached Blackberry Ridge’s leadership later that year proposing a joint venture, and the two providers entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to see if that would be feasible, court documents state. The agreement held that the providers would share confidential information and Centra wouldn’t use such information to compete or deplete Blackberry Ridge’s business.

About two years after the NDA, Centra offered to acquire Blackberry Ridge for about $220,000, which owners and operators considered a “drastic undervaluation,” according to the suit, and refused. Though contact between the two broke off, Blackberry Ridge stated in court documents that the NDA held.