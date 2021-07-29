Centra partnering with UVA Health for smoother transplant care

Centra Health will be working closer with University of Virginia Health by the end of this year to provide smoother transitions and boosted service to transplant patients.

The two providers announced their strategic clinical affiliation Wednesday, which will affect a few different areas of care.

While Centra has comprehensive hematology and nephrology services, patients needing transplants have needed to travel out of town — many to UVa in Charlottesville — for the procedure itself and multiple appointments surrounding it.

As part of the partnership, UVa experts on kidney transplants and malignant hematology, or blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, will hold regular clinics in Lynchburg for patients and their local caregivers to coordinate treatment.

Centra officials said those clinics will largely serve patients during treatment evaluations and the work-up period leading up to a transplant, then potentially for care after a transplant. The collaboration will provide for seamless transitions of care back to a patient’s Lynchburg-area specialist.

For kidney transplants, a new Lynchburg-based nurse navigator will serve as a care coordinator between UVa’s transplant team and nephrologists who serve patients in Lynchburg, Centra officials said.