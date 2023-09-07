In an effort to reduce patient wait times and expedite care in the emergency department, Centra Health recently streamlined its patient triage process at Lynchburg General Hospital (LGH) by harnessing the power of telehealth through a service called tele-triage.

According to a news release from Centra, when a patient enters the emergency room through the waiting room, the first step is usually to be evaluated by a triage nurse. Adding a remote provider via secure video conference in triage allows a physician to assess a patient at the beginning of an emergency department evaluation to help identify subtle emergencies and place orders for testing and treatment that would be beyond the scope of a nurse, the release states.

This assessment by a provider speeds up a patient’s visit and shortens the amount of time spent in the emergency department.

“A practice that has not yet become widely used by other healthcare systems, Centra is an early adopter of this innovative way to utilize technology to improve the patient and provider experience while accelerating the care process,” the release states.

Centra launched the tele-triage program on Aug. 1.

“Things are going great,” Dr. Ben Newman, executive medical director of Centra Emergency Services said in the release. “Both the ED staff and Centra’s IT departments fully leaned into this new idea and made the rollout a huge success. So far, I’ve only received positive feedback from the nurses, other providers and patients.”

Some benefits realized over time by other hospitals that have implemented tele-triage include less overcrowding in the emergency room and a reduction in the number of patients who leave without being treated, the release states.