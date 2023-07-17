Workplace violence in the health care industry is finally receiving the attention it deserves.

Rob Boesch, chief nursing officer of Lynchburg General Hospital and Virginia Baptist Hospital, said health care workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence compared to other industries and until now, the focus on preventing workplace violence has been lacking.

“It has been something that health care workers have lived with for such a long time, but we’ve never really had the great awareness, the great advocacy, and honestly the full-fledged focus on preventing workplace violence,” he said.

To address this issue, Centra Health has established a workplace violence steering committee comprising professionals from various disciplines, including providers, nurses and security team members. This committee is dedicated to developing a comprehensive approach to managing workplace violence, encompassing patient care and caregiver training.

As part of the training initiatives, Centra is working to equip caregivers with the necessary skills to recognize signs of workplace violence, assess risk levels and de-escalate challenging situations. Additionally, the organization is launching a campaign centered on a zero-tolerance policy for workplace violence across its campuses, Boesch said.

He said workplace violence can manifest in various forms, including physical assaults, verbal abuse and non-verbal indicators of aggression.

“Across the country, we have seen violence all the way up to death,” he said. “We have seen people actually been killed in the hospital setting, through patients, through visitors, through acts of aggression. We have seen things such as physical harm, getting into physical altercations at the bedside.”

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, state hospitals, nurses and other health care partners successfully worked with the Virginia General Assembly in 2019 to strengthen protections for health care workers performing their job by making it a Class 1 misdemeanor to threaten to kill or harm them while they are rendering care in a hospital, emergency department, or other clinical facility. That law has been updated since then, most recently earlier this year to extend protections to providers rendering care in all health care settings which took effect July 1.

Boesch said health care workers often find themselves in the challenging position of delivering difficult news to patients and their families, and the high-stress environment can elicit different emotional responses.

These acts, including microaggressions and verbal abuse, take a toll on caregivers and contribute to burnout, leading many to leave the profession, he said.

“In this high-stress, high-risk environment, we want people to know that just because there’s a lot of emotions, our caregivers don’t deserve to be treated poorly,” he said. “Our caregivers are here to keep you safe. Our caregivers are here to make sure that you get the very best care possible and deliver the highest quality, safety, value and experience to you. And they can only do that if they are kept safe and if they are in a safe environment.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the issue of workplace violence. The heightened emotions resulting from the pandemic-related stress, limited visitation capabilities and the overall social climate have contributed to a workforce and community struggling with this problem. In response, Centra says it’s committed to creating a safe environment for its staff and patients, recognizing that providing the best care possible relies on the safety and protection of caregivers.

“Our goal is to be the No.1 hospital in the state and I think we have incredible caregivers, we have an incredible community,” Boesch said. “And we want to make sure that our community will not only be cared for now but they’ll be cared for well into the future. And that means continuing to recruit people into the health care industry and that can only take place if it’s an environment that you know that you’re going to not only make an impact, but be rewarded and be valued as a member of that community.”

Wren Roberts, senior director of Support Services and head of the Workplace Violence (WPV) Steering Committee at Centra, said the COVID-19 pandemic brought the issue to the forefront, resetting the level of awareness and emphasizing the need to evolve and engage in proactive measures.

The WPV Steering Committee, in place for nearly two years, focuses on comprehensive programs that encompass preparation, mitigation, response and reflection. Roberts said awareness and education are especially important, ensuring that staff members are informed and equipped to report workplace violence incidents. By implementing a universal reporting tool, Centra aims to address the underreporting of workplace violence cases. As of May 31, more than 75 workplace violence events have been reported across Centra’s four hospital campuses, he said.

Roberts said that the increased number of reported incidents is not necessarily indicative of a sudden surge but rather a result of improved reporting practices and heightened awareness.

The organization recognizes the need for education and de-escalation training to empower staff members to respond effectively to potentially violent situations. This includes active threat training, such as teaching employees how to run, hide and fight in emergencies, as well as de-escalation techniques to defuse tense situations.

In addition to education and training, Roberts said the hospital system has added video surveillance, badge access, security presence and the use of security vehicles strategically positioned to act as deterrents.

“We’ve got about 99 buildings so as we go through physical environmental upgrades, it’s a massive lift. And so it is constantly active,” he said.

Tiffany Lyttle, a patient education and nurse wellness coordinator, said Centra was one of the first to develop information toolkits for recovery after workplace violence. These toolkits aim to provide resources for team members who have experienced such incidents, ensuring that they have support both immediately and in the long term.

Lyttle said it is important to educate hospital leaders on how to care for team members and providing them with the necessary time and space to assess and address their physical, mental and emotional injuries.

“We also want to make sure that our team members understand that reporting is a normal process and create safety and that they are not going to be further subjected to any humiliation or punitive measures,” she said. “They are safe to report because when they report, they create safe environments.”

Drawing from her own experience as a bedside nurse, she said nurses feel love and dedication for their patients, even in challenging situations. She said patients may sometimes behave unkindly due to pain, grief or difficult circumstances, which can inadvertently affect health care providers.

“It can be a barrier to providing good care, and that’s of course when we have to reach out for help and get those additional resources,” she said. “So that’s part of why these toolkits really needed to come into place is because I have been the bedside worker that has faced injury and you are doing the absolute best you can, you are running from room to room making sure that everyone is well taken care of and loved and appreciated and you can hear some pretty terrible things.”

Joe Tulga, corporate director of Emergency Management and Life Safety at Centra, said health care has always been susceptible to disruptive, aggressive and violent behavior, not only from patients and their families but also within the staff itself.

“Some of it’s related to patients, some of it’s related to stress, but you also have to understand that it may not be just patients and family members, we have to make sure we take care of each other and that we’re not aggressive towards each other,” he said.

He said Centra is proactive in educating its employees on how to respond to an active threat through the “run, hide, fight” training approach. Rather than simply showing videos, the system works at the department level to ensure that employees are aware of safe rooms, exits and last resort measures within their respective work areas.

“We teach the whole continuum of violence, meaning that we also need to be recognizing disruptive, aggressive and violent behavior at its earliest stages so we can manage that because a caregiver can just as easily get hurt in a patient’s room, as they can with someone shooting them with a gun,” he said. “And there have been cases in this country where nurses have been seriously hurt just by somebody beating them up in the room.”

Tulga said some patients may exhibit challenging behaviors due to mental health issues, addiction or age-related factors and while Centra strives to provide a safe environment, it also requires support from the community in managing disruptive and aggressive behavior.

“It’s really important that everyone works together in the hospital, and we’re going to try to help you if you’ve got stress but mistreating caregivers just doesn’t help the process at all because we’re going to have to manage that piece of it too,” he said.