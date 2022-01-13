Centra temporarily suspends visitation

Centra is temporarily suspending all visitation at its hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care facilities, primary care practices and Centra Medical Group locations.

The restriction does not apply to clergy, parents of minors, doulas and support personnel, Centra said in a news release. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care.

The change, which took effect Thursday, comes as the health system has reached a new record high number of COVID-19 patients at its hospitals.

As of Thursday, Centra had 154 COVID-19 patients among Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals. Of those, 17 were in the ICU, 13 were ventilated and 36 were vaccinated.