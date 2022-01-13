 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Centra temporarily suspends visitation

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital is shown in this Aug. 10 file photo. 

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance file photo

Centra is temporarily suspending all visitation at its hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care facilities, primary care practices and Centra Medical Group locations.

The restriction does not apply to clergy, parents of minors, doulas and support personnel, Centra said in a news release. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care.

The change, which took effect Thursday, comes as the health system has reached a new record high number of COVID-19 patients at its hospitals.

As of Thursday, Centra had 154 COVID-19 patients among Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals. Of those, 17 were in the ICU, 13 were ventilated and 36 were vaccinated.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Lynchburg General’s emergency department has been juggling the influx of patients, and with precious few beds available, emergency patients who need to be admitted have been held in the emergency department for as long as 30 hours.

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the loudest sound in the entire universe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert