Centra to sell its four long-term care facilities

Centra Health plans to sell off its four long-term care facilities by August, the health system announced Monday.

Centra has signed letters of intent to sell the facilities to Illinois-based health care investment company Cascade Capital Group, according to a news release, and expects the transaction to be complete by Aug. 1.

The four facilities — Guggenheimer Health & Rehab off Grace Street in Lynchburg, Summit Health & Rehab in Wyndhurst, Oakwood Manor on the campus of Bedford Memorial Hospital and Fairmont Crossing in Amherst County — will be owned and operated by New York-based Hill Valley Healthcare and Glen Allen-based LifeSpire of Virginia, the release states.

Hill Valley specializes in operating skilled nursing facilities, according to Centra’s release, and news articles indicate it’s purchased a number of such facilities over the past few years in Virginia and other East Coast states. LifeSpire manages four senior living communities across Virginia.

The four facilities provide care for about 500 patients and residents total, according to Centra spokesperson Diane Ludwig, and employ about 600 people. When asked how much the facilities would be selling for, she said the contracts haven’t been executed yet and sale prices typically are non-disclosable.