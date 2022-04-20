Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight resumes after two-year COVID-19 hiatus

After two years’ pause due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight is resuming its mission to take area veterans on a trip to war memorials and monuments in Washington, D.C., free of charge.

Since 2005, the regional hubs of the national Honor Flight Network have transported veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and sometimes from other conflicts to D.C., where they've spent time visiting war memorials dedicated to the wars in which they served.

Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight’s hub is the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. With assistance from trained guardians, who help veterans with any needs they might have or just keep them company, the nonprofit organization at a national level has, to date, escorted more than 250,000 veterans to their respective memorials, the organization said in a news release

Like with many events, COVID-19 shut-downs and uncertainties forced the annual tradition to take a hiatus. Now, operations are resuming.

“This organization hinges on personal interaction, and travel,” said Martin Leamy, President and CEO of Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight. Out of caution for the health of elderly veterans, the organization made the decision to pause its annual events.

Leamy said two veterans who served in both WWII and Korea; two veterans of WWII; two veterans of Korea; and eight Vietnam veterans are going on this trip. Accompanying them are some guardians, including two who are veterans themselves. These two went on the trip once before and decided to train as guardians, helping other vets enjoy the same experience they had.

“Part of the value of this type of trip is veteran-to-veteran interaction, veteran-to-guardian interaction, to really develop those relationships,” Leamy said. “I’ve got veterans and guardians who still go to lunch together a couple times, once a month; get together and play cards; things like that. The relationships that develop on this type of trip are, in a lot of cases, long-term type friendships that develop.”

The veterans on this trip, who come from around the region including Bedford, Botetourt County, Salem, Danville, Hurt, and one as far as near Richmond, will return to the National D-Day Memorial on Sunday afternoon.

