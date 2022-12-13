 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Virginia Health District to host flu and COVID testing

The Central Virginia Health District will hold three testing clinics for COVID-19 and the flu in the coming weeks.

The tests available can detect COVID-19 and the A and B strands of the flu with the collection of a single specimen. 

The drive-up testing events will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 14, 21 and 28 at the Lynchburg Health Department at 307 Alleghany Ave. in the side parking lot. 

The rapid antigen test results are available within 25 to 30 minutes. Those getting tested must wait in their car for results before they leave.

Tests are free and offered while supplies last for anyone experiencing COVID-like or flu-like symptoms, regardless of vaccination or insurance status. For more information, email cvhdcovidtesting@vdh.virginia.gov.

Devon McKoy is one of the millions of Americans who have had the flu this year. 

