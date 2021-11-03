Central Virginia Health District to offer free COVID-19 testing events

The Central Virginia Health District will offer four free COVID-19 testing events this month.
The first will be held 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 5 outside the front of the Lynchburg Health Department building at 307 Alleghany Avenue.
Additional events are scheduled for:
- 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9;
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18; and
- 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24.
"Attendees will need to park and walk-up to the testing area. No appointment is necessary. Testing will be performed with rapid PCR tests, meaning results will be provided in 20 minutes. Test records can be provided on site, if desired. All individuals are welcome, regardless of any known exposure to SARS-CoV-2 or the presence of symptoms," the health district said in a news release.
For more information, email cvhdcovidtesting@vdh.virginia.gov.
"While testing remains an important tool in mitigating the spread of SARS-CoV-2, Central Virginia Health District reminds its residents that vaccination is the best way to prevent serious illness or death from COVID-19. Masking, socially distancing, and frequent handwashing are other tools proven effective in reducing the spread of this virus," the health district said.