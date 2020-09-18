Central Virginia long-range transportation plan adopted by board

The Central Virginia Transportation Planning Organization adopted its Connect Central Virginia 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan on Thursday.

This plan serves as a guide for the region in creating a more efficient, responsive and environmentally sensitive transportation system over the next 25 years, and represents the interests of the city of Lynchburg, the town of Amherst, and urbanized portions of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell counties.

With an unprecedented amount of public input received earlier in the year, Scott Smith, CVTPO transportation planning director, said Wards Road, downtown Lynchburg, Timberlake Road and the much-discussed intersection at U.S. 501 and U.S. 221 garnered the most interest and feedback.

Smith said the almost 1,000 public comments received in January and February centered around these highly populated and often congested areas and aligned with a number of projects already underway or in development.

Some, such as the 501/221 intersection improvement, have already received funding and kick-off in the next several years. The long-awaited project is intended to relieve congestion and improve safety at the U.S. 221 intersection by splitting U.S. 501 into a one‐way pair on either side of 221.