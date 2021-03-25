Central Virginia moves fully into Phase 1c of vaccinations

Lindsey Lockewood, the district’s public information officer and population health manager, added clinic workers have run into more and more 1b recipients who’ve already been immunized by the time their appointment comes up.

As of Wednesday, 63,378 people across CVHD, or about 24%, had received at least one dose of a vaccine. Of those, 29,919, or about 11.4% of people, are fully vaccinated.

Numbers for most localities hover around the state average of 25.1% of people with at least one dose, except for Lynchburg, which has seen about 21.6% of its population receive at least one dose.

Health officials have said that anywhere from 70% to 85% people must be immune to the disease to reach herd immunity.

Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson, who’s been leading up the district’s vaccine task force, said providers will continue appointment-only immunization for a while with demand still high.

In the near future, she said, appointment slots will be open through publicly shared links and the district will be opening up a regional phone bank for people to call in for appointments.

VDH has said the state should have vaccines open to anyone older than 16 by May 1.

