Central Virginia moves fully into Phase 1c of vaccinations

Lynchburg and surrounding counties have now officially moved into Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
This phase, the third out of four, opens up immunization to a wider swath of essential workers in a variety of sectors, such as energy, barbers and hairdressers, and water, wastewater and waste management. Some health districts in other parts of Virginia announced they’d be moving to 1c last week.
The Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and surrounding counties, issued a news release Thursday announcing its progression to this next phase.
Health officials considered “statements from our central office, feedback from major vaccinators in the district, and our own internal analyses,” district health director Dr. Kerry Gateley is quoted as saying in the release.
Some people registered under the state signup system as Phase 1c recipients have already been offered appointments, and the Virginia Department of Health has said some phase overlap is to be expected.
VDH announced Wednesday that walk-in immunizations, made available because of no-shows and “fluctuating registration numbers,” would no longer be occurring. Instead, clinics will follow plans to deliver any unused doses to eligible individuals.
Gateley said the district will be filling appointments with 1b-eligible individuals as much as possible while simultaneously reaching out to 1c-eligible individuals.
Lindsey Lockewood, the district’s public information officer and population health manager, added clinic workers have run into more and more 1b recipients who’ve already been immunized by the time their appointment comes up.
As of Wednesday, 63,378 people across CVHD, or about 24%, had received at least one dose of a vaccine. Of those, 29,919, or about 11.4% of people, are fully vaccinated.
Numbers for most localities hover around the state average of 25.1% of people with at least one dose, except for Lynchburg, which has seen about 21.6% of its population receive at least one dose.
Health officials have said that anywhere from 70% to 85% people must be immune to the disease to reach herd immunity.
Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson, who’s been leading up the district’s vaccine task force, said providers will continue appointment-only immunization for a while with demand still high.
In the near future, she said, appointment slots will be open through publicly shared links and the district will be opening up a regional phone bank for people to call in for appointments.
VDH has said the state should have vaccines open to anyone older than 16 by May 1.