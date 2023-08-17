Developers in Campbell County will have the opportunity to apply for a “gap financing grant” as the county and the Central Virginia Planning District Commission (CVPDC) seek affordable housing development.

The CVPDC is pursuing applications from public for-profit and nonprofit developers, according to a release from the county.

The project can be a single-family, detached for purchase or a multi-family rental development; and to be eligible for the grant from Virginia Housing, the development must include units for individuals and families with incomes at or below 80% of area median income.

The following factors will be considered when evaluating an application:

The number of affordable units being developed;

the ongoing maintenance of affordability;

the level of development experience;

and the project financing partners.

The project must be completed by June 30, 2025.

Nina Rezai, Campbell County director of economic development, said this grant will help developers provide affordable housing for county residents, according to the release.

“We must invest in affordable housing. Our community relies on affordable housing to help people support themselves and their families,” she added.

Christ Thompson, director of strategic housing at Virginia Housing, said in the release the group looks forward to each project and the “positive impact” it will have on the families and communities involved.

“We’re proud of the work that has come to life as a result of our investment; one that continues to further our mission of creating affordable, sustainable housing across the Commonwealth,” he added.

The application submission deadline is Sept. 7 and those with developments in Campbell County who have questions or need assistance with this grant can call (434) 332-9643 or email cadixon@co.campbell.va.us.