Central Virginia residents reflect on one-year anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

The week before Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin claimed victory for the Republican Party in the Nov. 2 election, a large crowd gathered in the parking lot of Vito’s Restaurant in Amherst to cheer the businessman in his first bid for public office and hear him discuss policy and goals.

However, a few who attended the event held signs opposing Youngkin and had a different topic on their minds, saying amongst themselves “January 6” as he spoke of his vision for Virginia. The two words, perhaps more than any other, capture the deep divide in America on full display during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

On the one-year anniversary Thursday, the event continued to bring out differing views and reflections among Central Virginians, Republicans and Democrats alike.

Vance Wilkins, chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee, said he doesn’t view the event as a true coup attempt and referred to it as “a mob that got loose.”

“If you want to talk about an insurrection, talk about about what happened to Donald Trump before he left office,” said Wilkins, an ardent supporter of the former president.

When asked if he felt the attack is reflective of the GOP, Wilkins said: “Hell no.”

“That was the most unorganized insurrection I ever heard of, if it was one,” said Wilkins, a former Virginia Speaker of the House.

Gloria Witt, who leads the Amherst County branch of the NAACP, has a much different view.

“There is no justification and no rationalization,” Witt said of all who breached the Capitol. “It was an insurrection, no doubt about it. People died that day.”

Witt recalled the extreme shock she felt watching images and video that day and trying to come to grips with “a large swath of our nation who actually believe the [2020] election was stolen.” She still is figuring out how to attempt to connect to those who so passionately hold those views.

“And one year later, they still stand behind that falsehood,” Witt said.

Democracy is fragile, she said, and the tenets of the NAACP — voters’ rights, voter engagement and getting people to the polls — are important as ever in such divisive times.

“It also sends a signal the work is not done and the people who believe in democracy need to get off their sofas and run for office,” Witt said.

In December, at his first in-person town hall in Amherst County since the pandemic, U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, did not directly mention the Jan. 6 attack or Congress’s ongoing investigation of the incident. He was asked by a county resident what he is doing to help the “political prisoners” charged in the event and ensuring they have rights to speedy trial.

The speaker also asked Cline what he is doing to investigate the FBI’s role in “orchestrating the Jan. 6 disturbance, which was planned by the FBI and the Democrat Party as a way to demonize Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.” The resident referred to the FBI as a “totalitarian, Gestapo wing of the illegitimately installed Biden regime whose goal is to intimidate and arrest” innocent citizens who dare to speak out about what he called the stolen election of 2020.

“I do defend the right of Americans, not only for speedy trial but to due process,” Cline said, further telling the resident: “Your concerns are being heard and appropriate questions are being asked.”

Last year, Cline voted against legislation to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. All 217 Democrats in the House backed the measure and 35 Republicans joined in supporting the bill. Cline said in a May interview he supports a commission “that is fair, balanced and nonpartisan” and he does not trust legislation House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats pushed through in regards to probing the events of Jan. 6.

Larry Stopper, chair of the Nelson County Democratic Committee, said he doesn’t think true unity can happen as long as Trump and his allies continue spreading misinformation and lies about the 2020 election being stolen.

“I think it’s very sad that our political opponents view us as cheaters and the enemy. We are not their enemy. We are fellow Americans,” Stopper said. “We love our country. We love our democracy. We are not cheaters.”

He said of the electoral process, “You win some; you lose some,” and noted the absence of rage among Democrats alleging election fraud after Youngkin’s recent win.

“We don’t believe our Republican opponents are cheaters,” Stopper said. “We are believers in democracy. We would like to believe we compete on a level playing field.”

Stopper said of Trump’s continued claims the election was stolen: “It’s not true. We know it’s not true … we worked hard and we won.”

He added he doesn’t believe the insurrection represents the Republican Party.

“I believe the insurrection represented a small but vocal and potentially violent, obviously, wing of the right wing and they are dangerous to the country and dangerous to all of us individually,” Stopper said.

He said he wishes they would put down their guns and violent rhetoric.

Witt said social media is a powerful tool in perpetrating lies and spoke of the importance of facts driving decisions rather than emotions.

“We have good people who have been hijacked by [the Trump movement],” Witt said. “We have to get back to some level of compromise and collaboration. Civil discourse is important.”

She said while “little people” are getting penalized for their roles, she believes the planners and instigators should be prosecuted as well.

“They need to be held accountable or what’s the point of democracy?” Witt said.

Wilkins said he doesn’t believe Trump was involved in organizing an attack and those rioting that day should be charged, as with anyone partaking in a riot.

“I don’t like rioters,” Wilkins said. “The Democrats are going to hang on it as long as they can. They will have an anniversary every year to bash Trump because they are afraid of him.”

Amherst County Board of Supervisors member Claudia Tucker said she strongly believes America is the greatest country in the world with a resilient democracy that has weathered many challenges and assaults.

“To me, the actions on January 6 were reflective of the deep divide that we see relative to respect, civility, anger and a total lack of personal responsibility,” Tucker said. “If I could wish for anything, it would be what my daddy taught me: Use your ears more than your mouth. That’s a rare quality these days.”

