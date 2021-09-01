Central Virginia YWCA launches program to help end violence against women

The YWCA of Central Virginia celebrated the launch of a new program this week dedicated to helping end all forms of violence against women.
AMEND Together, the name of the Nashville, Tennessee-based program, aims to "challenge the culture that supports violence, cultivate healthy masculinity, and change the future for women and girls," according to its website. The program now operates in eight states.
Lauren Alexander, the associate director of communications and advocacy for the Central Virginia YWCA, said that AMEND Together is "a part of the YWCA's giant network" because it was founded by the YWCA of Nashville. That was what made Central Virginia's program want to partner with AMEND Together.
Among some of the representatives from the program who came to town to help launch the program was Shan Foster, the executive director of the program and a former college basketball star who was the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in 2008.
"This community, like many, is a community where the issue is very prevalent," Foster said.
"If you look at the statistics about the violence against women and girls, it's happening in every community. It doesn't respect class, it doesn't respect economics. Every single community has violence against women ... and we sweep it under the rug."
According to the Lynchburg Police Department's website, in the first seven months of this year, the department took 34 domestic assault reports. That averages to about one case per week. While there are no numbers out for 2021 yet, 1,970 domestic violence cases were reported statewide in Virginia last year.
AMEND strives to highlight those cases as well as the cases that get "swept under the rug" due to the complicated circumstances of violence in the home, Foster said.
Foster, who retired from professional basketball in 2013, said his background as a professional athlete allowed him to see the impact that extreme masculinity can have on men, but he is working with AMEND to show that just because cases that involve professional athletes, celebrities, or politicians get the limelight, they are only a small fraction of the amount of domestic violence that goes on in America.
"We need to raise awareness so that any person has the support of the community to come forward and say, 'This happened to me,'" Foster said. "The reason that domestic violence is the most underreported crime in the world is because, as a whole, our society wants so desperately to put a face on domestic violence. Well, that creates this culture that we're in right now where if I don't fit that model, then you aren't going to believe me."
The program works by hosting events and lectures to help educate men on the issue of domestic violence by showing them the effects it has on the women, but also the communities involved. Their main event, AMEND Shift, works to "confront the crisis of violence against women and cultivates healthy masculinity," according to the website.
The event is set for Sep. 27 through a virtual platform online.
AMEND's collaboration with the YWCA also will allow women the help they need in these domestic violence situations, not just educating men on the topic.
The YWCA's domestic violence program houses a child supervised visitation center that provides "safe, monitored, child-focused environment where children can visit with non-custodial guardians and family members — serving families going through a number of different child custody situations," according to Alexander.
The YWCA also provides community support by operating a crisis hotline, staffing on-site support workers, and in some cases, even providing houses for displaced victims of domestic violence.
People can sign up to become AMEND ambassadors through their website, amendtogether.org, and help men and women alike achieve the program's goals by educating young men and women in the community on the effects of domestic violence.
"This is an issue that could be effecting every single household in America," Foster said. "So to stop this from happening to the people we love and care about the most, we also have to begin treating everybody around us with more dignity and respect."