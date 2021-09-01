Central Virginia YWCA launches program to help end violence against women

According to the Lynchburg Police Department's website, in the first seven months of this year, the department took 34 domestic assault reports. That averages to about one case per week. While there are no numbers out for 2021 yet, 1,970 domestic violence cases were reported statewide in Virginia last year.

AMEND strives to highlight those cases as well as the cases that get "swept under the rug" due to the complicated circumstances of violence in the home, Foster said.

Foster, who retired from professional basketball in 2013, said his background as a professional athlete allowed him to see the impact that extreme masculinity can have on men, but he is working with AMEND to show that just because cases that involve professional athletes, celebrities, or politicians get the limelight, they are only a small fraction of the amount of domestic violence that goes on in America.

"We need to raise awareness so that any person has the support of the community to come forward and say, 'This happened to me,'" Foster said. "The reason that domestic violence is the most underreported crime in the world is because, as a whole, our society wants so desperately to put a face on domestic violence. Well, that creates this culture that we're in right now where if I don't fit that model, then you aren't going to believe me."