Centra's COVID hospitalization rates spike, straining resources

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 cases have climbed rapidly in the past week at Centra’s Lynchburg General and Southside Community hospitals.

As of Thursday afternoon, 94 patients with COVID-19 occupied beds at the two hospitals, up from 67 one week ago and closing in on the September high of 109 patients. Of those 94 patients, 68 were not vaccinated.

The number of patients in Centra’s intensive care unit as of Thursday afternoon stood at 15, of whom 12 have been placed on ventilators. Of those patients in intensive care, 10 are unvaccinated.

“We have seen a very significant increase in our COVID patient census at LGH as well as Southside Hospital, with a particularly rapid increase over the last 3 days,” according to a news release Wednesday evening from Centra. “While we do not yet have confirmation from VDH typing of COVID samples from our region, it is very likely that a portion of this increased COVID activity is due to the Omicron variant in addition to increased viral circulation at holiday gatherings.”

The rapid increase in COVID cases has contributed significant stress on area emergency rooms, creating long waits. he release noted the hospital census at all Centra facilities is at or beyond normal capacity and the testing capability in the Lynchburg area is strained.

Centra requests patients needing a COVID test due to direct exposure or symptoms call its Coronavirus hotline at (434) 200-1225. Centra also asks that those who are asymptomatic or who have had indirect exposure to follow safety guidelines and refrain from seeking testing until symptoms appear.

Case counts in the Lynchburg area as reported by the Virginia Department of Health have risen sharply, too. In Lynchburg, the VDH reported 109 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from a peak of almost 300 cases reported per day in mid-September. However, the week began with just 29 cases reported on Monday. The seven-day average of new cases per day has jumped to 61 for Lynchburg. In the surrounding counties, another 160 cases were reported Thursday compared to 77 reported at the same time last week.

In Lynchburg, 44.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 17.6% have received a booster shot, according to the health department.

Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the city plus the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 47.5% to 51%.

Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.

