Centra's COVID hospitalizations reach new high

COVID-19 patient counts at Centra's three area hospitals surged to its highest level yet this week before drifting back down as of Thursday.

At the beginning of the week, the number of COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General, Bedford Memorial and Southside Community hospitals jumped to more than 200 patients — an all-time high for the hospital system, Centra reported. That number has since declined to 165 patients.

The prior week, the number had been fluctuating between 150 to 175 patients, leading hospital officials to suggest the current surge might have reached its peak. These numbers exceed the prior all-time peak set in January 2021 of 131 COVID patients, hospital officials said last week.

The number of patients in Centra’s intensive care unit as of Thursday afternoon stood at 20, of whom 12 have been placed on ventilators.

Centra officials have temporarily stopped publicizing the number of hospitalized COVID patients vaccinated against the virus, stating in a Wednesday news release, "Historically, Centra relied on a combination of manual and automated processes to track and report on our Covid patients. For most of the pandemic, these processes worked well to both inform the public and guide hospital operations. During the recent Omicron surge, the hospital volumes exceeded previous levels and we found that the reporting processes that worked in the past were not able to keep pace."

As a result of the recent surge in hospitalizations, Centra temporarily suspended all visitation at its hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care facilities, primary care practices and Centra Medical Group locations about three weeks ago. The restriction does not apply to clergy, parents of minors, doulas and support personnel, Centra said in a news release. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care.

The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases has added significant stress on area emergency rooms, creating long waits. Centra’ noted the hospital census at all Centra facilities is at or beyond normal capacity and the testing capability in the Lynchburg area is strained.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 155 confirmed new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Lynchburg, down from a high of 320 new confirmed cases set Jan. 8. The seven-day average of new cases per day stands at 149. Statewide, 11,743 cases were reported Thursday, down from the statewide single-day record of 26,175 set Jan. 8.

In Lynchburg, 45.3% of the population is fully vaccinated and 20.5% have received a booster shot, according to the health department.

Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the city plus the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 48.1% to 51.8%.

Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.

Due to the community spread, the following testing events are upcoming:

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency (2323 Memorial Ave., Suite No. 10) and Bedford General Surgery (1615 Oakwood St. Suite D, Bedford) through Jan. 29.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency (2323 Memorial Ave., Suite No. 10) through Jan. 26.

From 1 to 4 p.m., Feb. 3 and Feb. 10, the Virginia Department of Health is offering Rapid and send-off PCR tests at the Lynchburg Health Department at 307 Alleghany Ave., Lynchburg.

Tests are available to anyone 16 years and older who has COVID-19 symptoms or who has been in close contact with a person with COVID-19. For those vaccinated, test 5 to 7 days post-exposure. For those unvaccinated, test immediately after exposure and on day 5 to 7.

These clinics are for testing only; provider visits will not be available. Centra recommends visiting centrahealth.com/where-go-care to determine the options for receiving care at Centra based on symptoms and location to help offset long waits in the emergency department.