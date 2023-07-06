In response to an increase in violent crimes in public places, Centra Health has joined the nationwide initiative to “Stop the Bleed,” in order to empower people of all walks of life to be prepared and proactive bystanders.

Centra provides “Stop the Bleed” training to its caregivers and the community in order to equip bystanders to respond appropriately in crisis situations. The program is an initiative aimed at providing community members with life-saving skills to prevent unnecessary deaths caused by uncontrolled bleeding.

Dr. William Weber, Centra’s trauma medical director, spoke about the significance of the new training program stating it aims to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to respond effectively to incidents involving severe bleeding, such as those resulting from gunshot wounds, car crashes or other traumatic events.

During Centra’s “& so much more podcast” recently, Weber explained the origins of the program can be traced back to the tragic events at Sandy Hook Elementary School where a mass shooting left 28 people dead. Following this incident, President Barack Obama initiated a commission known as The Hartford Group, comprising trauma experts from across the country. The group’s objective was to develop strategies for reducing the loss of life in violent incidents. Their findings, known as the Hartford consensus, emphasized the importance of providing rapid response and treatment for extremity bleeding to increase the chances of survival before reaching definitive care at hospitals.

“And they realized that there’s a very high percentage of people who are dying from treatable injuries, from extremity bleeding and so when they looked at this, they made some specific recommendations,” he said. “And one of the really big and important recommendations that they made and one of the really important realizations is that by providing rapid response and rapid treatment of bleeding, a lot of these patients are able to survive to reach definitive care, namely at the hospital.”

As a trauma surgeon, Weber highlighted the critical role played by timely medical intervention. Centra ensures a trauma surgeon is available 24/7 at its facility in Lynchburg, ready to attend to injured patients within 15 minutes of their arrival. The program focuses on empowering bystanders to take immediate action and potentially save lives by addressing severe bleeding at the scene.

Weber compared the program to existing first aid courses that predominantly cover cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic first aid skills. While the likelihood of encountering someone experiencing cardiac arrest is relatively low, the statistical modeling conducted for the program revealed a considerably higher probability of encountering bleeding injuries. He said that aspect is often overlooked in traditional first-aid training.

“When they actually looked at this and did the statistical modeling, the likelihood that you’re going to encounter somebody with an injury that’s bleeding, whether it be from a gunshot wound or a car accident, or somebody slipping down a hillside is pretty high,” he said. “And that’s something that’s not really well covered in the first aid courses. This is going to help teach you to be comfortable dealing with pretty serious wounds.”

The program aims to provide participants with the confidence to handle serious wounds effectively and Weber said that the techniques taught in the program may seem basic to a trauma surgeon but stressed their life-saving potential for individuals without medical training. Simple measures such as wound packing and the application of tourniquets can help stem blood loss, stabilize the injured person and significantly increase the chances of survival.

“We talk about what to do in these situations in the course,” he said. “Then we go over in granular detail how to treat these wounds, how to escalate up to from simple bandages, to packing to tourniquets, we talk about some different things that they can do.”

Within Lynchburg General Hospital, Centra staff plan to distribute “Stop the Bleed” kits throughout the facility, ensuring preparedness in case of emergencies within the hospital premises. These kits contain essential tools such as tourniquets and instructions on how to use them correctly.

Sarah Beth Dinwiddie, director of trauma services at Centra, said there was a fear that a tourniquet would cause someone to lose their limbs.

“That’s not what we’ve seen at all, people who end up losing limbs lose them because of the injury to the limb, not because of the tourniquet that was in place,” she said.

In the past, tourniquets were considered a last resort and were rarely advised for use. However, with new insights from combat casualty statistics, where 25% of combat deaths were attributed to extremity injuries, tourniquets gained significant recognition. The military began equipping frontline combat units with tourniquets in 2007, and soldiers were extensively trained in their application, Weber said. This experience has contributed to the growing understanding of the effectiveness and importance of tourniquet use in saving lives.

The program not only covers theoretical aspects but also incorporates practical scenarios. Participants are exposed to realistic simulations involving bleeding wounds. These exercises aim to induce a stress response and provide immediate feedback, ensuring individuals feel better prepared to handle such situations should they arise.

“Stop the Bleed is designed to teach bystanders to recognize life-threatening bleeding and provides a few tools to intervene,” Dinwiddie told The News & Advance. “Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death. By learning to hold direct pressure, pack wounds, and place tourniquets, communities are more prepared to save lives in the moments that matter after an injury occurs.”

She said there’s been a real push to provide such training from the Virginia Department of Health out to the trauma centers and it’s been a requirement for trauma centers to offer this course.

“Our trauma nurse specialists have been pretty involved in the community for the last several years of teaching the classes and they’ve done numerous school nurses, groups, they’ve gone into some of the schools and taught some students, so they have been pretty involved probably for the last four or five years,” she said.

Anyone who is willing to take the class can, she said.

“Anybody who is willing to listen to us,” she said. “Churches, grocery stores, the mall, anyone who would want us to come out and teach a class, we’re happy to start building up that network again.”

Centra has begun offering the course and has employees signing up but has not had a community group connect yet.