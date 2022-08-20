Chalk artists gather at Amazement Square in Lynchburg

For many, sidewalk chalk conjures up nostalgic memories of childhood summers in the sun, playing tic-tac-toe or hopscotch with friends.

Under Saturday's beautiful skies, chalk artists of all ages put their talents on display as Amazement Square hosted its eighth Annual Riverfront Chalk Festival & Art Contest in downtown Lynchburg.

For one artist in particular, it gave him an opportunity to bond with his daughter doing something they both love.

"It's a lot of fun as a daddy-daughter thing," Seth Banner said about the time spent with his daughter, Ella, who took home third place in the intermediate category. "Plus she gets to see other people's artwork and it really inspires her and encourages her."

Banner has participated in several chalk festivals in the past, mentioning his favorite piece was a portrait he drew of actor Danny DeVito. He said the festival does a good job of showing off Lynchburg's art community.

"I think it brings people into the art community that would otherwise just be out on their own. It helps people realize how large it is, supported it is and spread out as it is."

Morgan Kreutz, vice president of Amazement Square, said that was the initial goal of the festival when the nonprofit children's museum first started it in 2015.

"It really started as a way to engage all different artist communities here in downtown Lynchburg, so it brings a whole lot of different artists and families ... together to celebrate art," Kreutz said.

The festival is more than just a celebration of art. It provides local artists the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 grand prize, which was won by Holly Barron for her vibrant portrait of a yellow brick road.

With categories for beginner, intermediate and advanced artists, there was something for everyone at the chalk festival — including one participant who works as a medical illustrator full-time.

"Each year I keep coming back trying to chase first place," said Benjamin Brown, who finished second in his first chalk festival in 2015.

Brown created a portrait of a child drawing chalk on the sidewalk, which echoed the scene at Amazement Square on Saturday.

He took home third place in the advanced category and will likely be back with his fellow artists next year, continuing to chase that first place prize.

"It's amazing out here," Brown said. "People get to come out and do what they love and what they are passionate about, and whether or not it is a career for some of us, it's at least a day for families to come out and liberate their artistic side. It's just about being out here and being artistic."

Jessica Henderson and her family attended the festival for the first time and echoed Brown's comments about it being a great family experience.

"Our daughter loves art and so to have somewhere where she can spend the day outdoors and do this outside of school, it's a great thing to have here in the community," Henderson said.

With eight chalk festivals in the books, Kreutz hopes to expand the event beyond just Lynchburg in the coming years.

"We'd love to make them a little bigger and have a lot more artists," Kreutz said. "We'd love to have artists that aren't from the Lynchburg area too. Maybe we can expand to the Charlottesville area, Albemarle, Amherst and Campbell counties, and continue to add more art vendors."

This year was the first that the festival hosted art vendors in addition to the competition. Bill Booz, a local sketch artist who set up shop on Saturday, said he had never heard of the event prior to this year but was impressed with the turnout and the response from the art community in Lynchburg.

"I've lived here for 20 years and it just blows my mind how many artists that are here," Booz said. "As a former teacher I also love to see the young people participating too."

The chalk festival was Amazement Square's next-to-last event in its summer series. It's gearing up for the Amazing Mile Children's Run, which is part of the annual Virginia 10 Miler that begins Sept. 23.

For more information about events happening at Amazement Square, go online to AmazementSquare.org.