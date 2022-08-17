Chamber music festival brings unique annual concert series to Lynchburg

A unique music festival blending classics and contemporary works has launched its second season in Lynchburg.

Offering a fresh series of concerts featuring chamber music — strings, vocals, and wind among the variety of instruments and sounds — Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival ultimately began after a few friends formed a piano quartet in 2017. From there, violist and founder/artistic director of Seven Hills, Dudley Raine, decided to grow.

“After doing about two years of the quartet, I was like, ‘Why not grow into something bigger? Why not start a music festival?’” Raine said.

Raine, who grew up in Lynchburg from middle school, started playing viola at age nine.

“It was something my mom kind of pushed me into, and something I was very resistant about as a kid,” Raine said with a laugh.

Viola stuck, though. After graduating from E. C. Glass High School, Raine went on to Manhattan School of Music in New York City for viola performance. There, he obtained his undergraduate and graduate degrees in viola performance. Raine has been based in NYC ever since, working as a freelance musician. He has experience performing for Broadway, American Ballet Theatre, television and movie scores, giving various concerts, teaching lessons, and performing some administrative roles related to the music industry.

Musical artists from across the nation and overseas — Virginia, New York City, San Francisco, Toronto, and European nations, to name a handful of locations — joined in this year’s music festival. The number of participants increased from 13 to 23 since the inaugural event in 2021, featuring local and international talent. Eleven of last year’s artists returned, Raine said, and this year’s festival includes two composers in residence.

The 10-day Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival features four free concerts this year. Each concert, all hosted at different Lynchburg locations and having different themes, is heavily classical in tone, featuring familiar greats such as Beethoven, Mozart, Bach and Debussy, but also highlights new works from contemporary composers. These elements are part of what makes the event unique. Raine wanted to mix classics with myriad works outside of the classical canon and promote newer music. This mission is a driving goal of the organization.

“Within our programming, we like to pair the classics with new music,” Raine said. “We really, through our program, try to offer a very interesting, unique pallet that I don’t really think has been brought to Lynchburg before.”

Composer and musician Evan Fein described Seven Hills’s music festival as “quite varied and quite bold.”

A classical musician and contemporary composer, Fein is a composer in residence with Seven Hills this year, performing some of his own works and playing piano and harpsichord during the concerts. Trained at the Cleveland Institute of Music, then Juliard, Fein’s career began around age six, when he started playing the piano and composing.

“Perhaps audience members think of composers as people who are not only dead, but died a really long time ago. I’m hoping it will be exciting for them to come to these concerts where on every single concert there’s at least one piece by a contemporary, or living, American composer,” Fein said.

With a career that has taken him to Paris, Berlin, and to Iceland, as well as New York City and now Lynchburg, Fein said Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival has provided the chance to work with top-notch artists and play in the unique genre that is chamber-style music.

Fein’s featured works in the concert series have included voice and piano pieces, as well as a quartet piece for clarinet and strings. It was the Virginia premiere of these compositions.

“I grew up on classical repertoire and the great romantic piano works. But you can’t play only old works forever. You’ve got to keep writing. This is what keeps the art alive,” Fein said.

Flutist Lauren Scanio returned to Lynchburg for the music festival after taking part in the first one last year.

Trained at Manhattan School of Music and Juliard after starting on the piano at age four and taking to flute at age nine, Scanio said she has loved building connections with fellow artists, performing chamber music with them, and combining classical works with new ones.

“For me, it’s always super exciting to be playing on a program with diversity in the repertoire,” Scanio said. “Even just our last concert, I played a U.S. premiere of William Susman’s ‘Camille,’ which is a contemporary work. Bill [Susman] was in residence with us, so he worked with us on the piece. It was great to play a piece by a living composer. I double-billed that with the Fourth Brandenburg Concerto [by J. S. Bach], so I don’t think that it gets more different than those two pieces, which was wonderful.”

The creative energy among the artists is tremendous.

“I already can’t wait for season three, and this one’s not even over!” Scanio said. “Chamber music is, I think, by far the most intimate way to collaborate with your colleagues.”

Running a music festival was something on Raine’s professional radar, but he did not expect to see it come to fruition so soon.

“I had been going to classical music festivals since I was probably 12 or 13. I was always fascinated by the idea of running a music festival, honestly. I didn’t think it would happen so soon at the age of 25, but it just kind of all came together,” he said. “I found a formula that works, and I’ve got an amazing team of supporters and musicians who trust me enough to be able to help lead the way.”

Seven Hills recently obtained its nonprofit status, Raine said. In addition to growing its artist roster, the organization’s budget more than doubled over the past year.

The music festival concert series launched just as people were beginning to emerge from isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Live entertainment and events began trickling back, and Seven Hills debuted during this time.

The pandemic postponed plans for the music festival by a year, Raine said, but in hindsight that extra year was rather a blessing in disguise, allowing for more time to organize and plan.

Eventually, Raine said he hopes to start travelling and put on the chamber music festivals abroad.

Another vision is to expand from music-only and collaborate with different types of performing arts, maybe adding a dance company one day, according to Raine. While those plans are not set in stone yet, it is something to work toward.

Part of the organization’s goal is to inspire younger generations, and offer educational opportunities.

“There’s so many opportunities for bringing in local people that way, and bringing people from New York, and who knows where? The possibilities are kind of endless for this type of thing,” he said.

The growing organization plans to continue onward and contribute to the artistic landscape of Lynchburg.