Championship level disc golf course coming to New London

New London will soon have a new 18-hole championship disc golf course.
Designed by five-time disc golf world champion and Bedford County resident Paul McBeth, the course is planned along the perimeter of the New London Business and Technology Center park at West London Park Drive in Forest. The course is scheduled to be operational by early spring, according to Bedford County’s parks and recreation department.
Spanning about 11,000 feet — roughly 2 miles — the New London course will be the longest of Bedford County’s six existing disc golf courses, said Kenny Palmer, operations coordinator for the parks and recreation department.
The project represents a collaboration between the parks and recreation department, the Bedford County Economic Development Authority and Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA).
The EDA owns the 500-acre development that is the New London Business and Technology Center. A system of walking and biking trails is one existing recreational feature on the property on U.S. 460, soon to be accompanied by the disc golf course.
The New London disc golf course will move Bedford County another step forward in becoming a disc golf destination, Palmer said. Another course was completed in Independence Park last year, which McBeth aided in designing. The New London location is McBeth’s first course he designed personally from start to finish.
Palmer and McBeth said since the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, there has been an increased demand for disc golf courses and venues nationwide.
“In the last year in particular, it has exploded due to the fact that a lot more people have time on their hands, and are being encouraged to get out and socially distance,” Palmer said. “It’s very easy to get outside and play disc golf, whether it’s by yourself or with a couple of others, and stay away from each other, and get exercise and have a great time.”
Palmer said the game might also be attractive because it is easy to get involved in — ultimately, all that is required is a disc.
McBeth was using Bedford County’s disc golf courses to practice his sport after moving to the area with his wife, Palmer said. Through the county’s disc golf courses, Palmer connected with McBeth. The acquaintanceship eventually led to Palmer offering McBeth the opportunity to use his expertise to design the New London course.
“I asked him if he would be interested in designing this course down at New London from start to finish, and he was absolutely excited about it,” Palmer said.
McBeth, who grew up in Southern California, picked up the sport at age 14. He said he is excited to bring a championship level disc golf course to this region.
“One thing we really have here is an abundance of disc golf courses, but most of them are on an amateur level, or beginner style,” McBeth said of the region spanning from Appomattox to Roanoke. “There’s no shortage of courses like that. What is missing is kind of a pro-level, world-class-level course. As a player, I’m extremely excited to play something like this.”
The primary differences between a beginner disc golf course and an advanced, championship level one is the length of the course, the number of holes, and the presence or absence of hazards such as water features where a disc could get stuck, McBeth explained.
Currently, McBeth said there are no plans to add hazards to the New London course, but it will be at pro-level classification thanks to its length and 18 holes.
McBeth has played disc golf internationally since going pro. In designing the New London course, he drew inspiration from various courses he has played around the world.
“I’ve been doing [disc golf] for a long time now, and I think it’s helped so much in learning different course styles, seeing different course styles throughout the world and being able to implement them in Bedford,” McBeth said.
The $10,000 project was fully funded by local business sponsorships, Palmer said. Eighteen local businesses became “hole sponsors” on the course to help fund the amenity, giving $500 to have their logo featured on one hole for at least two years.
Labor was provided by county employees and volunteers, Palmer said. Because the land was already cleared and optimal for a disc golf course, the task was relatively easy to complete.
Palmer hopes the disc golf course addition will attract more businesses to the New London Business and Technology Center, facilitating growth of Bedford County’s economy and making the area a tourist destination.
“It’s helping us attract businesses to the park by having these added amenities,” said Traci Blido, Bedford County’s economic development director.
The disc golf course will be open for public use, as are the existing trails in the business park, Palmer said.
“It’s a lot of fun, and I’m excited to continue to see what disc golf can do in the area,” McBeth said.