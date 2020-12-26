Championship level disc golf course coming to New London

“One thing we really have here is an abundance of disc golf courses, but most of them are on an amateur level, or beginner style,” McBeth said of the region spanning from Appomattox to Roanoke. “There’s no shortage of courses like that. What is missing is kind of a pro-level, world-class-level course. As a player, I’m extremely excited to play something like this.”

The primary differences between a beginner disc golf course and an advanced, championship level one is the length of the course, the number of holes, and the presence or absence of hazards such as water features where a disc could get stuck, McBeth explained.

Currently, McBeth said there are no plans to add hazards to the New London course, but it will be at pro-level classification thanks to its length and 18 holes.

McBeth has played disc golf internationally since going pro. In designing the New London course, he drew inspiration from various courses he has played around the world.

“I’ve been doing [disc golf] for a long time now, and I think it’s helped so much in learning different course styles, seeing different course styles throughout the world and being able to implement them in Bedford,” McBeth said.