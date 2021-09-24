 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Changes underway at Lynchburg skatepark include new features, better security — and no more graffiti
alert top story

Changes underway at Lynchburg skatepark include new features, better security — and no more graffiti

Downtown Lynchburg's skatepark is in the process of undergoing a transformation, including removal of the graffiti that has been building up for years. 

Crews from DNA Soft Wash and Roof Cleaning were on site Thursday to begin the removal of all graffiti that had built up in multiple layers over what was once a public art project executed in 2018 when Lynchburg Department of Parks and Recreation took over the skatepark from Amazement Square. 

"The graffiti has been building up over the years," said Chris Higgins, park services manager. "Before COVID, we would police it a little bit better, but once COVID struck, which led to hiring freezes and also furloughs for a lot of city employees and an increase of vandalism in general with everyone being stir crazy at home, it got a lot worse."

For years, the graffiti has been a staple feature of the Rotary Centennial Riverfront Skatepark at the bottom of Lynchburg's 9th Street, but since it has been intermixed with the original public art, complete removal was chosen in lieu of picking and choosing what elements could stay.

Skatepark powerwashing 2

Paint runs down the side of the bowl from chemicals used to prepare the surface for power-washing at the Rotary Centennial Riverfront Skatepark on Thursday.

"There were many inappropriate comments where things had gotten out of control with the graffiti, so we decided with dealing with a lot of stakeholders in the area, we needed to go with a blank slate," Higgins said. 

Graffiti at the skatepark no longer will be allowed and the advisory board is working to get that word out.

"It was never truly allowed that you can just spray paint wherever you want on the skatepark," said Higgins. "But it gave the wrong impression."

Higgins said the skatepark is among the top 10 in the state, drawing in people from all walks of life and from hours away. 

Skatepark powerwashing 8

Dallas Kirby with DNA Soft Wash and Roof Cleaning works to power-wash layers of graffiti off of the bowl at the Rotary Centennial Riverfront Skatepark on Thursday.

The possibility of adding public art back to the skatepark is in discussion, but in the meantime, improvements are being made with the addition of new features. This past year, a half pipe was added and a covered bench donated by a local contractor was installed. There is also a plan to add a grind rail — a rounded or squared rail used by skateboarders to perform tricks — in the near future, a feature the skatepark does not currently have.

"We just want to make sure the resource is good for everybody and open to everybody," Higgins said. "And it's appropriate even for the small children."

Many increased safety features have already been installed as well, such as a security camera system that can be accessed remotely for surveillance.

Trees surrounding the park have been pruned and the lighting is being re-done after multiple complaints of existing lights being too dim to help not only to curb the vandalism but protect those who spend a lot of time there. 

"We are trying to make a lot of improvements," Higgins said. "COVID has shown how important parks are with the great increase of the amount of people that use our parks."

The skatepark remains closed for power washing, which is slated to be completed Friday.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A Spanish banana farmer grapples with a volcano's wrath

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Photojournalist

Kendall Warner is a photojournalist raised in Northern Virginia and has been with The News & Advance since July 2020. She graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in photojournalism and minor in political science.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert