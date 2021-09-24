Changes underway at Lynchburg skatepark include new features, better security — and no more graffiti

"It was never truly allowed that you can just spray paint wherever you want on the skatepark," said Higgins. "But it gave the wrong impression."

Higgins said the skatepark is among the top 10 in the state, drawing in people from all walks of life and from hours away.

The possibility of adding public art back to the skatepark is in discussion, but in the meantime, improvements are being made with the addition of new features. This past year, a half pipe was added and a covered bench donated by a local contractor was installed. There is also a plan to add a grind rail — a rounded or squared rail used by skateboarders to perform tricks — in the near future, a feature the skatepark does not currently have.

"We just want to make sure the resource is good for everybody and open to everybody," Higgins said. "And it's appropriate even for the small children."

Many increased safety features have already been installed as well, such as a security camera system that can be accessed remotely for surveillance.

Trees surrounding the park have been pruned and the lighting is being re-done after multiple complaints of existing lights being too dim to help not only to curb the vandalism but protect those who spend a lot of time there.