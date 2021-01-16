Chaplains who minister to police, hospital staff reflect on pandemic

Julie Flores recalled sitting with a COVID-19 patient in a Southside Community Hospital room in Farmville last year early on in the coronavirus pandemic.
The patient was frightened and lonely, in part because restrictions prevented his spouse from being with him.
But Flores, a chaplain with 23 years’ experience, was there to help.
“Some of the hardest things that I have dealt with is how we have to enforce visitation restrictions,” she said. “We're nice compassionate, caring people and for us to say to people that visitation is restricted right now and you can only have maybe one or two visitors, that the whole family can't come in like they used to, that children can't come into the hospital or teenagers can't come into the hospital, that’s very hard on kind, caring people because it’s who we are.”
These are some of the challenges chaplains are facing while ministering to people during the pandemic. But, just like so many others, they have learned to pivot and find creative ways to adapt during troubling times.
Though Flores is unable to enter into the actual COVID-19 unit at the hospital these days, she continues to minister to hospital staff by way of telephone calls and rounds of "staff blessings."
Early in the pandemic, the visitation restrictions were very tight in the entire hospital, she said, and there was a period of time when the hospital allowed no visitors. Patients on the non-COVID-19 units were not allowed any family members to be with them.
“It was an anxious time for the both the patients and the family members,” she said. “Families would call the chaplain office to go visit their loved one so that they could have an additional layer of support. Even the ones who were right here in town could not come in the hospital. We also had some family from out of state who could not travel during that time due to states being on lockdown and not allowing travel across state line.”
However, even if they could come to town, they could not visit at the hospital unless the patient was at the end of their life.
“It was very isolating times for all patients, not just the COVID patients, and chaplains helped bridge this gap as we were inside the hospital and could visit patients,” she said. “We offered support to patients inside the hospital and talked to families on the phone and sometimes even visited with them outside in the parking lot.”
Currently, visitation is a tad more lenient at this time and one family member is allowed to visit per patient.
Under normal conditions, Flores would visit a patient on request in the hospital. She is often called in for end-of-life dealings and answering any questions families and patients may have, as well as offering support during bereavement.
She said the crisis has taught her flexibility.
“It's okay to let go of some of the things that we’ve always done just because we've always done it that way. And be open to trying something new and trying to figure out what best meets the needs at the time that we're in.”
Flores has found herself conducting screenings at front door, volunteering in the vaccination clinic, and doing odd jobs, which she said has given her access to work along people she never had before.
Jim Whitaker, law enforcement chaplain with Lynchburg Police Department, is used to having 24-hour access to both the hospital and the department on Court Street.
“Now, I'm pretty much restricted from access to the hospital as most everybody is. So it really reduces the ability for us to minister in the way that we're used to,” he said.
In the past, Whitaker would respond to officers on a weekly basis and would walk the halls of the department with them. He even would participate in ride-alongs, but those times have been reduced during the pandemic.
This is his 21st year as a chaplain and the officers are used to seeing him around.
“I have made it my goal to let everyone know I am available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” he said. “COVID, as with any organization, has had a tremendous impact with numbers of individuals who have been impacted by the disease, whether it be our employees or their families. And it just seems that COVID is kind of running rampant through our community.”
Whitaker still carries a public safety radio so anytime he’s close by to a call that goes out, whether it be a car accident, traffic stop or an incident at a residence in the city, he will stop by and speak to the officers on the scene.
“I let them know that I’m here praying for them and that I’m available to them anytime they need to speak to me,” he said. “From time to time I meet with police officers at restaurants or over coffee and just sit down and chat and talk about what’s going on in their life and with their families.”
Sgt. Andre Austin is both an officer and chaplain with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, so he hasn’t had any restrictions from dealing with fellow deputies.
“I try to see from two perspectives,” he said. “Being a deputy, I am right there in the midst of everything that's going on with social justice. Also from the mental health side being in law enforcement during this time, so that's always a challenge. So I do all I can to take care of myself mentally, physically, and with this pandemic it has changed the way we do law enforcement.”
He said Sheriff Donald Simpson has been open-minded and understanding when it comes to the mental health of officers.
“Our department is open to get them to help that they need. Whether that's talking to me or getting them help from someone they don’t know professionally,” Austin said.
The biggest anxiety officers face right now, according to Austin, is that they will be exposed to COVID-19 and take it home to their families.
“We've been on multiple calls where there has been the question mark of whether the person may have COVID, but you still have to do the job,” he said. “I may be OK if I get it, but it's always that anxiety of, I'm okay, but the person I give it to may not be OK.”
Austin said it is not his intention to push God on anyone as a chaplain but to just let them know he is available to them if they want to talk.
“We have to understand we’re all in this together,” he said. “No one has been eliminated from this pandemic or social justice. It all affects us somehow. You can go to school, learn what to say to people, learn how to deal with people, but one thing I've learned over the past six months is all of the education I have, nothing has prepared me how to deal with other people and myself during the pandemic.”