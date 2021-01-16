Chaplains who minister to police, hospital staff reflect on pandemic

“It's okay to let go of some of the things that we’ve always done just because we've always done it that way. And be open to trying something new and trying to figure out what best meets the needs at the time that we're in.”

Flores has found herself conducting screenings at front door, volunteering in the vaccination clinic, and doing odd jobs, which she said has given her access to work along people she never had before.

Jim Whitaker, law enforcement chaplain with Lynchburg Police Department, is used to having 24-hour access to both the hospital and the department on Court Street.

“Now, I'm pretty much restricted from access to the hospital as most everybody is. So it really reduces the ability for us to minister in the way that we're used to,” he said.

In the past, Whitaker would respond to officers on a weekly basis and would walk the halls of the department with them. He even would participate in ride-alongs, but those times have been reduced during the pandemic.

This is his 21st year as a chaplain and the officers are used to seeing him around.