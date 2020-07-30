Charese Chambers wants community to come together

“She’s my best friend and I have always been able to count on her to march with me for women against domestic violence or suicide prevention or anything else she believes in deeply,” she said. “She would march or hold a sign up for me and I would do the same for her. She has been a strong voice in the Black Lives Matter movement and it’s an honor for me to be able to stand by her and support her.”

Short said she has watched Chambers make her place in the community over the past few years and said she deserves it. Earlier this year Chambers won the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance's “Young Professional to Watch” honor.

“She has proven through consistency, courage and confidence that she is a strong leader of our generation’s community today,” she said

For Chambers, Black Lives Matters is about identifying police brutality, and she feels people have watered down that message.

“I have a strong belief that people who don’t have a strong argument introduce new topics to strengthen their own,” she said. “If we can come to a consensus on a basic level that police officers shouldn’t be killing Black people but people in general, then perhaps we can never be on the same page.”