Two felony charges stemming from a March incident involving Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, were certified to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Campbell General District Court, according to the specially appointed prosecutor.

Fariss, who faces two felony charges of malicious wounding and felony hit-and-run, as well as one misdemeanor reckless driving charge from the incident, appeared in court Tuesday where three witnesses — the responding Virginia State Trooper, an independent eyewitness and the victim, Julie Miles — testified to the events that transpired on the evening of March 2, Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell said.

According to a written complaint filed by Miles on March 3, the day after the alleged incident took place, she was riding in the car with Fariss on March 2, heading to Halifax.

Miles wrote Fariss was “tailgating someone” and she “told him to cut it out,” leading Fariss to pass the car at an “excessive speed,” causing a tire to “blow out.”

She wrote during the tire change, Fariss became angry, prompting her to start to “walk up 501 to my cousin’s home in Winfall,” which Miles wrote was about an hour away.

According to her complaint, Fariss began yelling at her to “get in the truck,” to which she responded with a “firm no,” the complaint shows.

She then wrote Fariss turned the vehicle “to the left at a 90-degree turn and hit me [with] the Tahoe” from Miles’ left, spinning her to the ground.

“This could have easily killed, paralyzed, maimed me,” she wrote in the complaint.

She went on to write Fariss told her “You should have gotten in the ‘g — d — car,’” as she was “scampering away on the ground, fearing at this point he may shoot me.”

According to her complaint, an onlooker saw all of it transpire from across the street, and once Fariss saw the man, Miles wrote he “got in his car and fled the scene.”

Fariss turned himself in to police on March 3 and was released on a $7,500 bond, court records show.

Caldwell and Fariss’ attorney Chuck Felmlee told The News & Advance the charges were certified to the upcoming term of the grand jury, which is scheduled to meet on Sept. 11 in Campbell County.

Additionally, Felmlee said the judge issued an extended protective order against Fariss, however they have appealed that decision.

Fariss, a Republican, was first elected in 2011 to represent the Virginia House of Delegates’ 59th District, which covers Appomattox and Buckingham counties, plus parts of Albemarle, Campbell and Nelson counties.

While he did not receive the Republican Party’s nomination for the newly drawn 51st District in this November’s House of Delegate elections, Fariss has registered to run as an independent, according to Campbell County Registrar Kelly Martin.