Three charges of attempted capital murder against a Lynchburg man accused of leading city police officers on a pursuit on New Year’s Eve in 2022 that resulted in a shootout with officers will go before a grand jury, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Jonathan De’Keith Poe, 30, appeared in Lynchburg General District Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before Judge Stephanie Maddox. Poe, in addition to the three counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, also faces three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of felony eluding.

In court Wednesday, Lynchburg Police Sgt. Joseph Tucker testified that he was patrolling in the area of 13th and Main streets after 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when he noticed a silver sedan speeding down Main Street, going roughly 45 to 50 miles per hour, and proceeded to turn in behind the vehicle.

As he was following the car, Tucker said the sedan nearly struck two pedestrians attempting to cross the road in front of Dish and Badger on Main, near the intersection of 12th and Main streets, causing him to turn his police lights on.

As the car continued down Main Street, Tucker said he turned on his sirens and he followed the car down the road, where the officer said the car began speeding up, leading him to engage in a pursuit of the silver sedan across 5th Street and onto Rivermont Avenue.

The driver ultimately led police on a chase down Rivermont Avenue and into a neighborhood area off of Bedford Avenue before turning back onto Rivermont and heading toward downtown again. Tucker testified that upon reaching the intersection of 5th Street and Rivermont Avenue, the driver turned right onto 5th Street, heading toward E.C. Glass High School.

According to Tucker’s testimony, upon reaching E.C. Glass, while driving on Memorial Avenue, the driver of the sedan lost control of the car on the curb, spinning the vehicle around and striking a parked car in the process.

With the car facing downtown on Memorial Avenue, Tucker said he pulled his police vehicle behind the sedan, while Lynchburg Police officers J. Massie and R. Shelton arrived nearly immediately after, parking their police vehicles near the front driver’s side headlight of the sedan in order to prevent the car from heading back toward downtown, Massie said.

Tucker, who was behind the silver sedan at the beginning, said he saw a female get out of the passenger door of the vehicle and run toward the homes along Memorial Avenue with her hands up.

Shortly after, Tucker said he heard shots ring out.

Massie recalled approaching the sedan, of which Poe was the driver, once the vehicles were stopped on Memorial Avenue.

The officer said he approached the car for a felony traffic stop with his firearm raised. He said he saw “muzzle flashes” and heard the gunshots. One bullet, he said, “whizzed” above his head, leaving him to retreat behind his vehicle for protection, where he opened fire alongside other LPD officers.

There were numerous “volleys” of shots in the incident in a video shown by Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison. Massie testified that the first shots were through the driver’s side window, however, he said more gunfire was exchanged between the windshield, driver’s window and in the area of the driver’s side door.

In April, Harrison ruled that the use of force by the three officers involved — Massie, Shelton and M. Donellan, who arrived as the shots were ringing out — was “justifiable.”

According to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department at the time of the incident, Poe was struck by gunfire and was treated at Lynchburg General Hospital.

A black pistol was recovered from the scene on the ground at the passenger side door, according to court testimony.

Maddox found there was enough evidence to certify the charges to an upcoming term of the grand jury, which does not determine guilt or innocence but rather if probable cause exists to send the matter to trial.