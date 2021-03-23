Charges certified for Lynchburg man accused in Fifth & Federal clash

Byrne said he and other officers fell back behind the armored vehicle about 10 minutes after the loud noise, then tried repeatedly to break up the crowd, which at that point had been declared an unlawful assembly.

While behind the armored vehicle, Byrne was struck by two objects in quick succession: first in the shin and then in the face, where a rock or brick fragment broke his plastic face shield and cut him. He said he went to the hospital that night and received stitches to his face.

Detective Matthew Scott, who said he reviewed many hours of footage from that night depicting hundreds of people, said another LPD officer identified Wade in the footage. After Scott visited Wade’s residence and didn’t find him there, he said, Wade came to LPD offices of his own accord and confirmed he was depicted in photos from that night.

In interviews, Scott said Wade admitted to throwing a few objects at the restaurant but denied throwing objects at officers and said he had no intention of hurting them.

General District Judge Randy Krantz heard the evidence in Wade’s case Friday but held off on his determination until Tuesday, since Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison interjected a motion to revoke Wade's bond based on two DUI charges he's picked up in the past three months.