A Lynchburg judge certified a second-degree murder charge Wednesday to a grand jury in the case of a city man accused in a June 2022 fatal shooting.

Londell Thompson Jr., 23, also is charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in a public place. He stood in Lynchburg General District Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before Judge Stephanie Maddox.

Thompson was arrested in connection with the June 1, 2022, killing of Dewayne Coldren II, 25, who was found with a gunshot wound to the torso after Lynchburg police responded to an upstairs apartment in the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive, the department has said. Coldren was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson was located in Augusta, Georgia, in early May and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, police have said.

A woman in a relationship with Thompson at the time of the shooting, the mother of Coldren’s child, testified Wednesday the two men had “run-ins” and “back and forth” exchanges. She testified she never observed Thompson threaten Coldren prior to the shooting.

On the day of the incident, she was texting with Coldren, and he told her he was on his way to the apartment after finding out Thompson was there. She testified she tried to keep Coldren from entering but he came inside, and a confrontation ensued.

According to the witness’s testimony, Thompson was holding Coldren’s child while pointing a gun at him and warning him not to come closer or he would shoot. Coldren “charged” at Thompson and a fight broke out in the kitchen with a friend of the defendant also involved, the witness testified.

The woman said she was in shock and grabbed her daughter, took her into another room and heard a gunshot. A woman who was friends with the witness said, “he just shot your baby daddy,” the woman testified.

That friend, when questioned by a prosecutor in court Wednesday, said she was too distraught to recall what had transpired.

Lynchburg Police Detective Kasey Smith testified a search warrant was executed at the apartment and a projectile from a .45-caliber handgun was found. Smith testified the crime scene was “very active” and in disarray, there was blood and she observed Coldren had a bloody nose and his mouth appeared swollen and bloody.

Smith testified Coldren suffered a gunshot wound to the back, which was an entry wound, and she attended his autopsy. The woman in a relationship with Thompson testified while he was on the run from law enforcement, he communicated with her through Snapchat the shooting was in self-defense.

Lynchburg Police Detective Jonathan Bragg testified a firearm was recovered at a residence on Perrymont Avenue and other guns and items also were seized as evidence during the investigation.

Another officer, the primary investigator in the homicide, said the investigation led Thompson to be identified as the suspect and the defendant was picked up on May 17 in Georgia and taken back to Virginia.

Thompson has given no statements to the lead investigator, according to the officer’s testimony.

Scott De Bruin, Thompson’s attorney, argued against the case moving forward to Lynchburg Circuit Court.

“The commonwealth has no witnesses to the actual shooting itself,” De Bruin said. “I would submit, at most, it’s manslaughter.”

Lynchburg Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chelsea Webster said Thompson was seen pointing a gun at Coldren and argued that based on evidence presented, probable cause is enough to certify the case to Circuit Court.

Maddox found there is probable cause in certifying the charges to the next term of the grand jury, which does not determine guilt or innocence but only if evidence is enough to send the case to trial. Thompson remains in custody while awaiting further court proceedings.