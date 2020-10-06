Charges dropped against deputy clerk

Sex offense charges against a Campbell County deputy court clerk have been dropped.

Sandy Eddis Witcher II was arrested in mid-July and charged with eight sex crimes alleged to have occurred earlier in the year. He was scheduled to appear in Lynchburg General District Court for a preliminary hearing this week, in which a judge determines whether there’s enough evidence in the case for it to proceed to a higher court.

Instead, prosecutors dropped the charges Monday, according to court records and a memo sent out by Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.

“After reviewing the evidence, interviewing the complainant, and reviewing the applicable case law, the Commonwealth determined that it will not be able to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” she stated.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress, who was handling the case, met with the complainant alleging the crimes and explained that case law on the charges — object sexual penetration and sodomy of a helpless victim — and legal standards for proving those cases meant “we would not be able to proceed with the case,” Harrison said.

Harrison said the complainant was disappointed and stood by their allegations but “seemed to understand.”

Witcher has worked as a deputy clerk at Campbell County General District Court since 2013, and was placed on administrative leave after his arrest.

