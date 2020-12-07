Charges from alleged dog shooting certified

Charges against a Lynchburg man who police said admitted to shooting his dog will proceed to a grand jury, a judge decided Monday.
Dennis Lafayette Bennett, 29, is facing charges of animal cruelty and unlawfully shooting at an occupied dwelling.
Officers reported to his apartment off of Floyd Street on Aug. 4 to check on the welfare of his dog, according to testimony from Animal Warden Danny Marks at Bennett’s preliminary hearing in Lynchburg General District Court Monday.
Led into a back room, Marks said he found a kennel full of dog waste and a dog nearby that was hardly moving. When the dog did move, it wasn’t putting weight on one of its front paws that appeared to be “hanging,” he said.
In asking Bennett what happened to the dog, Marks said he was told it was injured after slipping on rocks during a walk earlier that evening. The story didn’t add up, he added, and the dog didn’t appear to be in pain as if from a recent injury.
Marks took the dog to an animal hospital, where an X-ray showed it had a bullet inside its affected leg. He returned to Bennett, whom he said initially told him the same story, but then admitted to getting upset one day and shooting the dog. While telling the story, Marks said Bennett seemed concerned but “not as much as you might think.”
The dog had its leg amputated and was taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society, Marks said. Bennett was arrested Aug. 17 and released on an unsecured bond.
Lynchburg Public Defender Aaron Boone had no argument on behalf of Bennett at Monday’s hearing. General District Court Judge Sam Eggleston certified his charges to the next meeting of a grand jury in Lynchburg, which is scheduled for Jan. 4.
