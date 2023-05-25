Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man accused in connection with a June 2021 shooting death at a Fort Avenue business in Lynchburg will go to a grand jury, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Markeem Devonte Dance, 23, appeared in Lynchburg General District Court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon. He also faces one count each of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting within city limits causing bodily harm in the killing of Erica Jade Boykin, 23, of Lynchburg.

According to a Lynchburg Police news release, officers responded to the Family Dollar on Fort Avenue at about 6 p.m. on June 14, 2021, for reports of a malicious wounding. Upon arrival, officers found a person the department identified as Boykin suffering from a gunshot wound. Boykin was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries and died soon after.

A Lynchburg Police Department officer testified Wednesday that he responded to the Family Dollar where he found a victim, later identified as Boykin, suffering from a single gunshot wound over the left hip. The officer said a firearm was found on the ground "within a foot" of Boykin's person.

Sgt. R.G. Miller with LPD said he began interviewing parties at the scene, when one individual who was in the vehicle Boykin drove to the store handed over Boykin's phone to officers. The passenger told officers, according to Miller, that they were supposed to meet someone at the Family Dollar before a verbal altercation transpired.

After a forensic download of the phone, Miller testified that correspondence was found between two Snapchat accounts, one that belonged to Boykin and another with the username "Come_Ball," which he said transpired about one minute before the shooting allegedly took place at Family Dollar.

Another officer with LPD testified that later in 2021, he performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that Dance, whom he was familiar with, was a passenger in. Upon initiating the stop at the Bramblewood apartment complex, the officer said Dance got out of the vehicle and ran but dropped his cell phone in the process.

According to an LPD digital forensic investigator, a download of data on Dance's phone revealed a video of marijuana and several messages between a Snapchat account registered on that phone under the same username of "Come_Ball" and Boykin's account in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

According to the investigator, one message from the "Come_Ball" account to Boykin's account stated that the person behind the account was "pulling in now," and asked whether Boykin should get in their car or if they should get out and get in Boykin's car.

The investigator said the final message came from Boykin shortly after 5:53, saying "I'm hopping in."

Additionally, witnesses Wednesday alleged Dance was a passenger in a gray Dodge Journey, which they said could be seen arriving at the Dollar General on Memorial Avenue minutes prior to arriving at the Family Dollar on Fort Avenue. Investigators said Dance was riding in the vehicle with a woman he was dating, who testified saying that the car belonged to her mother.

The woman said she and Dance arrived at Dollar General first, however it was the wrong place and they then left for the Family Dollar, which officers confirmed with surveillance video.

Judge Stephanie Maddox certified the charges to an upcoming term of the grand jury, which does not determine guilt or innocence but rather if probable cause exists to send the matter to trial.

Dance remains in custody on these charges, as well as unrelated charges stemming from a Jan. 18 malicious wounding at The Timbers Apartments on Old Forest Road, where he awaits preliminary hearing, according to court documents.