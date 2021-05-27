Charm of century-old Lynchburg duplex brought out in restoration

City records date the Martin-Clay house to about 1906, built in the stretch of Diamond Hill where the workers employed by those who resided in the Washington Street mansions lived. Where once there were modest neighboring homes now sits a city park. Kurt said those homes fell into a state of disrepair, and it took a community effort to get those homes demolished and a city park established there.

Martin-Clay house remained in one family for most of its history, Kurt said. But time often isn’t kind to old houses. When Kurt bought it, the clapboard siding was a mustard yellow color, grayed from generations of car exhaust from the heavily traveled street.

The unoccupied portion of the duplex “was falling apart in every way,” he said.

“I bought it at a pretty good price because it was basically a property that nobody wanted and it was a rehab from the ground up.”

The vacant side was full of things left behind by prior tenants and appeared to have been trapped in the 1980s, when the last person to live there left.

It had wood-paneled walls and a ceiling that had begun to sag and fall in places. The kitchen was trapped in the 1940s but not in a good way, Kurt said. The cabinets and counters looked like junk, he said, and none of the fixtures were serviceable.