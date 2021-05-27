Charm of century-old Lynchburg duplex brought out in restoration

The charming duplex perched on Harrison Street wasn’t so charming when Kurt Schulz first came across it.
One side of the duplex was being maintained; the other stood vacant for decades and was starting to succumb to neglect.
Still, the bones were there.
Kurt could see that turn-of-the-century charm — and the mountain of work it would take to restore it.
“I could see the guts of the house were cool,” he said. “So I thought, ‘Oh, with a little bit of work, this place will be cool.’”
The result is the black-and-white Martin-Clay house, which serves as a short-term rental property.
The duplex presents a unified façade with its twin gables and their half-circle windows separated by a dormer projecting from the middle of the roof.
Inside, each side is a mirror image of the other, the short-term rental side themed in the masculine white walls lined with black trim and softened in places with floral patterned linens and the occasional pop of color. The wood floors are stained a dark oak color.
The entryway is a narrow hall with a ceiling lined in a copper-colored decorative tin and lit by a crystal chandelier. From there, the rooms shoot off to one side, and the stairs climb to the second floor bedrooms.
City records date the Martin-Clay house to about 1906, built in the stretch of Diamond Hill where the workers employed by those who resided in the Washington Street mansions lived. Where once there were modest neighboring homes now sits a city park. Kurt said those homes fell into a state of disrepair, and it took a community effort to get those homes demolished and a city park established there.
Martin-Clay house remained in one family for most of its history, Kurt said. But time often isn’t kind to old houses. When Kurt bought it, the clapboard siding was a mustard yellow color, grayed from generations of car exhaust from the heavily traveled street.
The unoccupied portion of the duplex “was falling apart in every way,” he said.
“I bought it at a pretty good price because it was basically a property that nobody wanted and it was a rehab from the ground up.”
The vacant side was full of things left behind by prior tenants and appeared to have been trapped in the 1980s, when the last person to live there left.
It had wood-paneled walls and a ceiling that had begun to sag and fall in places. The kitchen was trapped in the 1940s but not in a good way, Kurt said. The cabinets and counters looked like junk, he said, and none of the fixtures were serviceable.
Kurt kept the floor plan as it was, without adding or removing walls. He wanted to retain as much of the history as he could in the space, which is why he added storm windows, rather than replace the original panes, to help with energy efficiency without disrupting the townhouse’s look.
“From my standpoint, it was a renovation from the ground up,” Kurt said. “And unlike the very wealthy people, who just hire contractors to go in and do the work, I did it myself. I basically was hands on.
“I tried to do it efficiently. Sometimes it went awry.”
Kurt called in contractors for plumbing and electrical work but to repair the ceilings, for instance, he did much of the work himself — which, at times, added costs.
Sometimes what seems like a good idea really isn’t, he said. When it came to those ceilings, Kurt put up stiff boards that he plastered over, but something about the way the board wouldn’t flex led to a big cracking problem.
“So I had to mitigate that problem,” he said. “It was not easy, and it cost a lot of money. I guess that’s a ‘lesson learned’ kind of a thing.”
Kurt said his wife thought the project looked like a nightmare.
“She let me do it but she regretted it because, of course, it’s 10 times the work that you think it is in your head,” he said. “When you look at a place like that you’re like, ‘Oh you know, a little bit of paint here, a little bit of paint there.’ For me, it doesn’t work out like that. So, it took me far longer and far more money and far more work than I ever imagined.”
The end result, he believes, was worth the effort, preserving the wood trim door frames with their corner medallions and the original carved fireplace mantels — four of them per side. While not functional, those old coal-burning fireplaces add a lot of charm.
“This is really what I love about the old places,” he said. “A house like this would be called a working-class house and … it has style.”
Kurt doesn’t remember where the inspiration for the black-and-white look came from.
“It’s a stark look,” he said. “I like it. I think it just came out neat. Probably some people would say it’s masculine because it’s a black. I think it looks great, and I did the whole space like that. I just went with it.”
Kurt installed mirrors above the white mantels to give the appearance of more openness. His favorite room is the living room, with its turn-of-the-century appeal juxtaposed with the modern conveniences and comforts of cable television and a cushy sofa.
Kurt describes the Martin-Clay house as a “nice melding of historic character and modern comfort and includes all of the amenities one would anticipate.”
The location is convenient, he added, as the dining options of downtown are within walking distance.
The Martin-Clay house currently is up for sale as Kurt is planning his retirement. With the couple’s daughter graduating from school this year, they have decided to sell some of these historic properties in order to travel. Maintaining old houses from afar is difficult, he said.
“It’s in good shape now and I got it in good shape, but you’ve got to stay on those places or they fall apart over time,” Kurt said. “You can see it if you drive down the streets, the ones that haven’t been taken care of, they get in disarray pretty quick.”
PHOTOS: Charm of century old duplex brought out in restoration
