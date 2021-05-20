Chateau Place development nearly complete off Timberlake Road

“We turned the basement into a third bedroom with an extra great room and still had plenty of storage,” she said. “[With the addition of the basement] there’s 2,800-sqaure feet to work with and still add extra space for any storage.”

Khanna and her husband also downsized recently and understand what makes the units so appealing, especially since things such as sewage, water, electricity, landscaping, and snow removal are included in the homeowners association fees.

“You think that 1,400 square feet is small, but it’s not,” she said. “When it’s you and a significant other, you don’t realize just how much space you’re really using. It’s cozy. We [in our house] only use about 800 to 900-square feet. We don’t need all that extra space. So, when I talk to people my age looking for homes, I always tell them they’re going to love this subdivision.”

The residents do too, according to Khanna. She said she routinely hears about how well everyone gets along and how they’ve tried to plan dinners and walks around the neighborhood with one another.

There are four units left to complete in the subdivision and Khanna plans to make one of those handicap accessible. Khanna has no reason to believe that they won’t be filled up soon.