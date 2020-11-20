Check out these holiday shopping destinations in downtown Bedford

This year more than ever, downtown America needs a little extra love during the 2020 holiday season, including those in our neck of the woods.
Consider spending your dollars on downtown gifts in Lynchburg and Bedford, which both offer not only a variety of fun and unique shops but also delightful eateries nearby.
There are so many wonderful businesses in these downtowns, there was no way we could include them all — but here are a few highlights.
Downtown Bedford
» Needful Things Antique Mall
A hodgepodge of antiques, primitives and collectibles can be found in this 10,000-square-foot, three-level store.
Owner Mark Zimmerman said there is a little bit of everything and something for everyone.
“It’s an eclectic store,” he said.
The mall is a hot spot for tourists coming in off the Blue Ridge Parkway and with new merchandise coming in from 30-plus vendors weekly, it never disappoints.
Stop by to find a vast array of Christmas décor and gifts this season.
• Where to find it: 115 N. Bridge St.
» Something Else Boutique
This super hip boutique store founded in 2015 by Jenee Walsh offers a variety of women’s, children’s and juniors’ clothing and accessories. Something Else Boutique also carries shoes, accessories and handbags.
Walsh says a grandmother and granddaughter can both come into the store and find something that they love.
From basics to modern-day boho, every style is covered.
• Where to find it: 201 N. Bridge St.
Bell Treasures
This antique mall has been a favorite stop for shoppers since it opened in 2006.
The 12,000-square-foot mall has nearly 60 vendors and has something for everyone at every price point.
The store offers everything from décor and clothing to collectibles and gifts.
“It’s a fun place to be,” Owner Donna Finch said. “Everyone who is shopping usually happy. They like looking for lots of things or things they collect.”
Enjoy wandering around the multiple rooms and vendor sites exploring the randomness this store has to offer.
• Where to find it: 208 N. Bridge St.
Euro Barn
This fairly new store downtown is a market offering German and Polish meats, pierogi and a wonderful assortment of artisan grocery foods.
It also specializes in American Mid-Century modern antiques and European merchandise.
It’s tough to find authentic European food around town but this place has everything you’ve ever wanted or been interested to try.
• Where to find it: 210 N. Bridge St.
BVA Mercantile
This small, family-owned business located in downtown Bedford specializes in new furniture from reclaimed barnwood, refurbished furniture, as well as new home decor items and it has been busy decking the halls with new Christmas merchandise.
The 925-square-foot store brings an eclectic mix of vintage and modern pieces to create a unique environment to appeal to all tastes
The owners use barn wood and industrial components to handcraft one-of-a-kind pieces that will make a statement and be conversation pieces for homes this Christmas.
• Where to find it: 206 W. Depot St.
Looking for a bite while shopping?
Stop by The Blue Lady, Bridge Street Café, Azul or Town Kitchen & Provisions, all within walking distance.
Rachael Smith writes for The News & Advance. Contact her at rsmith@newsadvance.com or (434) 385-5482.
