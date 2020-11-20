Check out these holiday shopping destinations in downtown Bedford

This year more than ever, downtown America needs a little extra love during the 2020 holiday season, including those in our neck of the woods.

Consider spending your dollars on downtown gifts in Lynchburg and Bedford, which both offer not only a variety of fun and unique shops but also delightful eateries nearby.

There are so many wonderful businesses in these downtowns, there was no way we could include them all — but here are a few highlights.

Downtown Bedford





» Needful Things Antique Mall

A hodgepodge of antiques, primitives and collectibles can be found in this 10,000-square-foot, three-level store.

Owner Mark Zimmerman said there is a little bit of everything and something for everyone.

“It’s an eclectic store,” he said.

The mall is a hot spot for tourists coming in off the Blue Ridge Parkway and with new merchandise coming in from 30-plus vendors weekly, it never disappoints.