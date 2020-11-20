Check out these holiday shopping destinations in downtown Lynchburg

This year more than ever, downtown America needs a little extra love during the 2020 holiday season, including those in our neck of the woods.
Consider spending your dollars on downtown gifts in Lynchburg and Bedford, which both offer not only a variety of fun and unique shops but also delightful eateries nearby.
There are so many wonderful businesses in these downtowns, there was no way we could include them all — but here are a few highlights.
Downtown Lynchburg
»Live Trendy or Die
Let coziness wrap itself around you from the moment you step inside this bohemian-style boutique.
This shop offers everything from earrings, candles, hip clothes, headbands, shoes, gifts, loose leaf teas, notepads and nail polish.
Best part: When you’re done here, walk outside and step into its sister shop, Gilded, which is connected to The Batter Bar — a delicious crepe eatery.
• Where to find it: 1101 Church St.
» Lexie and Lee/The Hip Tulip
Here are two shops in one location to meet all your holiday shopping needs.
Every Christmas dinner table needs a centerpiece to make guests feel at home this holiday.
The Hip Tulip offers floral arrangements as beautiful as each of its clients and specializes in unique floral designs for all seasons and provide services for holidays, weddings, corporate events, sympathy tributes, and all-occasion purposes.
In addition to custom designs, the shop offers exceptional indoor plants and gifts.
Lexie and Lee is a capsule clothing boutique selling trendy apparel, shoes and accessories that can be worn all throughout the year.
This is the perfect stop for that friend who you can’t decide what to buy for.
• Where to find it: 1220 Main St.
» Gilded
This downtown shop favorite offers unique gifts, magnets, craft beer and wine, holiday gifts and baby merchandise.
The inventory changes constantly and there is always something off-the-wall and eclectic to purchase for any family member or friend.
The best part of this store just might be the wall of unique, funny and sentimental cards you definitely won’t find in Hallmark.
• Where to find it: 1102 Church St.
Accents Flags, Gifts, Home & GardenThis store is full of home and garden décor and gifts of all kinds. It features an extensive collection of seasonal flags, doormats, garden items, wreaths, pillows, plaques, florals and so much more.
Accents has a full array of ever-changing products for a unique shopping experience. No matter the season or the reason, this sophisticated store has the perfect gifts and décor that you are looking for.
• Where to find it: 1716 Main St.
Estates & Consignments
This place is super fun to explore and find liquidated estate antiques, furniture and decor.
You could easily spend a few hours rummaging through old records, silverware, books and clothes here.
This is the place where you’ll find that one thing you can’t find anywhere else in the world.
• Where to find it: 139 12th St.
