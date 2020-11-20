Check out these holiday shopping destinations in downtown Lynchburg

Here are two shops in one location to meet all your holiday shopping needs.

Every Christmas dinner table needs a centerpiece to make guests feel at home this holiday.

The Hip Tulip offers floral arrangements as beautiful as each of its clients and specializes in unique floral designs for all seasons and provide services for holidays, weddings, corporate events, sympathy tributes, and all-occasion purposes.

In addition to custom designs, the shop offers exceptional indoor plants and gifts.

Lexie and Lee is a capsule clothing boutique selling trendy apparel, shoes and accessories that can be worn all throughout the year.

This is the perfect stop for that friend who you can’t decide what to buy for.

• Where to find it: 1220 Main St.

» Gilded

This downtown shop favorite offers unique gifts, magnets, craft beer and wine, holiday gifts and baby merchandise.

The inventory changes constantly and there is always something off-the-wall and eclectic to purchase for any family member or friend.