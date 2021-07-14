 Skip to main content
Cheers to the Weekend cancelled for 2021
The downtown summer tradition, Cheers to the Weekend, has been cancelled.

According to a news release sent from Jack Edma, organizer of the event which was to be held at 407 Jackson St., the event will not take place this year "due to circumstances beyond" his control.

"We will return in 2022 with the Summer tradition that our community has expected and enjoyed for three decades," he said in the release. "We are grateful and thankful to you for your diligent work in helping us get the word to the community. We look forward to a continuous and harmonious collaboration going forward. We believe in our mission to enhance the quality of life in our community, through memorable experiences, and promote art and culture in all its facets."

The event was planned to be every Friday from July 23 to Aug. 20.

 

